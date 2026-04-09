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Iran Conditions U.S. Peace Talks on Lebanon Truce
(MENAFN) Tehran has signaled to international mediators that its participation in peace negotiations with Washington hinges on an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday — a hardline condition that threatens to unravel the fragile diplomatic momentum sparked by this week's truce.
Iran simultaneously warned it could reverse its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. An Iranian news agency had already reported that the passage of oil tankers through the critical waterway was suspended following Israel's renewed assault on Lebanon.
In its starkest warning yet, Tehran cautioned that it may resume direct strikes against Israel and other regional states if the bombardment of Lebanon continues unabated — a threat that dramatically raises the stakes for all parties involved.
The ultimatum arrives amid deepening confusion over the ceasefire's geographic boundaries. U.S. President Donald Trump told media that Lebanon falls outside the current truce arrangement, pointing to Hezbollah as the central reason for its exclusion. In a separate interview, Trump expressed confidence that negotiations in Pakistan could begin as early as Friday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the fragility of the moment, noting that reports of ceasefire violations have already emerged and urging all parties to exercise restraint in order to keep diplomacy alive.
The Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil flow daily — was effectively strangled following the launch of the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on February 28, sending global oil prices surging and rattling financial markets worldwide. Iran had agreed to restore passage through the waterway under ceasefire terms announced Tuesday, reached less than two hours before Trump's hard deadline expired — a concession now hanging in the balance.
Iran simultaneously warned it could reverse its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. An Iranian news agency had already reported that the passage of oil tankers through the critical waterway was suspended following Israel's renewed assault on Lebanon.
In its starkest warning yet, Tehran cautioned that it may resume direct strikes against Israel and other regional states if the bombardment of Lebanon continues unabated — a threat that dramatically raises the stakes for all parties involved.
The ultimatum arrives amid deepening confusion over the ceasefire's geographic boundaries. U.S. President Donald Trump told media that Lebanon falls outside the current truce arrangement, pointing to Hezbollah as the central reason for its exclusion. In a separate interview, Trump expressed confidence that negotiations in Pakistan could begin as early as Friday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the fragility of the moment, noting that reports of ceasefire violations have already emerged and urging all parties to exercise restraint in order to keep diplomacy alive.
The Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil flow daily — was effectively strangled following the launch of the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on February 28, sending global oil prices surging and rattling financial markets worldwide. Iran had agreed to restore passage through the waterway under ceasefire terms announced Tuesday, reached less than two hours before Trump's hard deadline expired — a concession now hanging in the balance.
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