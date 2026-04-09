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Kenya Rejects UN Claims, Files Protest Over Haiti Mission Report
(MENAFN) Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi formally lodged a protest with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, rejecting a recent UN report that he said misrepresented findings related to sexual abuse allegations involving Kenyan personnel in Haiti, according to reports.
Mudavadi stated that Kenya conducted thorough investigations into the allegations and shared the results with all relevant international and local authorities.
“Investigations conducted were impartial and shared with all relevant stakeholders, including UN human rights offices and Haitian authorities,” he said.
He stressed that Kenya’s actions reflect a strong commitment to accountability. “These actions reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to accountability and due process,” Mudavadi added.
The allegations referenced by the UN come from a report dated February 16, 2026, which was made public in early April, detailing sexual abuse claims linked to Kenyan personnel serving in Haiti.
The minister defended the conduct of Kenyan officers under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, stating there was no evidence of wrongdoing during their deployment.
“Throughout its deployment, the MSS strictly adhered to all operational frameworks, including the Concept of Operations and the Status of Forces Agreement. Notably, no reports have identified any misconduct,” he said.
Mudavadi stated that Kenya conducted thorough investigations into the allegations and shared the results with all relevant international and local authorities.
“Investigations conducted were impartial and shared with all relevant stakeholders, including UN human rights offices and Haitian authorities,” he said.
He stressed that Kenya’s actions reflect a strong commitment to accountability. “These actions reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to accountability and due process,” Mudavadi added.
The allegations referenced by the UN come from a report dated February 16, 2026, which was made public in early April, detailing sexual abuse claims linked to Kenyan personnel serving in Haiti.
The minister defended the conduct of Kenyan officers under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, stating there was no evidence of wrongdoing during their deployment.
“Throughout its deployment, the MSS strictly adhered to all operational frameworks, including the Concept of Operations and the Status of Forces Agreement. Notably, no reports have identified any misconduct,” he said.
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