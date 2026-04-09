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Europe, Canada Applaud US-Iran Ceasefire, Urge Full Negotiated Settlement

Europe, Canada Applaud US-Iran Ceasefire, Urge Full Negotiated Settlement


2026-04-09 03:28:24
(MENAFN) A group of European leaders, joined by Canada, has expressed support for the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, while stressing the importance of reaching a durable negotiated outcome, according to reports.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, leaders from multiple European nations along with Canada welcomed the temporary halt in hostilities and acknowledged the role of Pakistan and other partners in helping facilitate the agreement, as stated by reports.

"The goal must now be to negotiate a swift and lasting end to the war within the coming days. This can only be achieved through diplomatic means. We strongly encourage quick progress towards a substantive negotiated settlement," leaders said.

They emphasized the need to safeguard civilians in Iran and maintain broader regional stability, noting that the ceasefire could help prevent a major disruption to global energy markets.

"We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon. Our Governments will contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement added.

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