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Seven More Killed in Israeli Strike on Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces killed at least seven more people and wounded several others in a fresh airstrike on southern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanon's National News Agency reported, as the relentless bombardment showed no sign of abating despite a standing ceasefire agreement.
The agency confirmed that an Israeli air raid on the town of Abbassiyeh claimed at least seven lives and left additional victims injured, cautioning that the numbers remain preliminary and are expected to rise.
The offensive extended well beyond a single target — Israeli warplanes unleashed a wave of coordinated strikes across multiple towns, hitting Kafra, Jmaijmeh, Safad al-Battikh, Majdal Selm, Deir Antar, and areas in the vicinity of the Qasmiyeh bridge. Ground-based artillery fire compounded the destruction, with shelling separately targeting the town of Haris.
Thursday's assault follows a catastrophic Wednesday in which Israeli attacks across Lebanon — including densely populated districts of Beirut — killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others, per figures from the Lebanese Civil Defense. The strikes drew widespread outrage as they unfolded in the immediate aftermath of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement.
The cumulative human cost has now reached devastating proportions. The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that the overall death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 has soared to 1,739 fatalities, with another 5,873 people wounded — figures that underscore the widening civilian catastrophe gripping the country.
The agency confirmed that an Israeli air raid on the town of Abbassiyeh claimed at least seven lives and left additional victims injured, cautioning that the numbers remain preliminary and are expected to rise.
The offensive extended well beyond a single target — Israeli warplanes unleashed a wave of coordinated strikes across multiple towns, hitting Kafra, Jmaijmeh, Safad al-Battikh, Majdal Selm, Deir Antar, and areas in the vicinity of the Qasmiyeh bridge. Ground-based artillery fire compounded the destruction, with shelling separately targeting the town of Haris.
Thursday's assault follows a catastrophic Wednesday in which Israeli attacks across Lebanon — including densely populated districts of Beirut — killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others, per figures from the Lebanese Civil Defense. The strikes drew widespread outrage as they unfolded in the immediate aftermath of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement.
The cumulative human cost has now reached devastating proportions. The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that the overall death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 has soared to 1,739 fatalities, with another 5,873 people wounded — figures that underscore the widening civilian catastrophe gripping the country.
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