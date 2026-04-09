Ayush Ministry To Showcase Research, Health Initiatives On World Homoeopathy Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush will commemorate the 'World Homoeopathy Day 2026' on April 10 at Vigyan Bhawan with a two‐day interactive forum to showcase research advancements, public health initiatives and policy developments in homoeopathy, an official statement said on Thursday.

The event, organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, will also feature deliberations on strengthening scientific validation, ethical standards, and integration of homoeopathy into mainstream healthcare systems, the statement from the Ministry of Ayush said.

The forum will bring together leading policymakers, researchers, practitioners and delegates to deliberate on the evolving role of homoeopathy in building sustainable healthcare systems.

Special sessions will explore the role of homoeopathy in preventive and promotive healthcare, management of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and its contribution to reducing dependency on conventional pharmacotherapy.

Discussions will also focus on eco-friendly pharmaceutical practices, biodiversity conservation, and the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern scientific research.

Amid rising healthcare costs, increasing burden of chronic diseases, and growing concerns such as antimicrobial resistance, the event will underline homoeopathy's potential as a sustainable medical system.

The homeopathy system is characterised by a minimal ecological footprint, rational resource use, and a focus on stimulating the body's innate healing mechanisms, the ministry said.

'World Homoeopathy Day 2026' is expected to further reinforce India's leadership in promoting traditional systems of medicine, the statement said.

The event will also serve as a platform to foster dialogue, collaboration and innovation among stakeholders, to make healthcare effective, equitable, environmentally conscious and sustainable.

Centred on the theme“Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health,” this year's observance will highlight how homoeopathy offers a holistic, cost-effective and environmentally responsible approach to healthcare-aligned with global priorities such as Universal Health Coverage and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 on Good Health and Well-being.

Over the years, homoeopathy has witnessed growing acceptance globally, especially in community healthcare and public health interventions, and the ministry has been actively expanding its reach through evidence-based practices, improved accessibility, and integration into national health programmes, the statement said.

Homoeopathy first entered India in 1810 when German missionaries began distributing the medicines.

India has 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathy doctors, 8,593 homoeopathy dispensaries, 277 homoeopathy educational institutions and 34 research centres.

-IANS

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