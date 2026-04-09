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UN Denounces Israeli Attacks on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The United Nations issued a sharp condemnation Wednesday of Israel's strikes across Lebanon that inflicted substantial civilian casualties, with a senior UN official urging all parties to pursue diplomacy and halt hostilities.
"The UN strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, told reporters at a daily briefing, calling on all sides to engage diplomatic channels, end the fighting, and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).
Haq described the US-Iran ceasefire as a critical opening to prevent further bloodshed between Lebanon and Israel, pressing all parties concerned to honor the truce.
With UN peacekeepers continuing to be caught in the crossfire, Haq reiterated the organization's demand that all actors uphold their obligations under international law and guarantee the safety of UN personnel and property at all times — remarks that came a day after the Israel Defense Forces detained a UN peacekeeper.
"We stress again that any intimidation or interference in the Mission's Security Council-mandated tasks must stop immediately," Haq said, referring directly to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
Driving home the organization's position that no battlefield outcome can resolve the crisis, Haq declared: "Now is the time to pursue talks to resolve outstanding differences and work towards a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution to the conflict."
"The UN strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, told reporters at a daily briefing, calling on all sides to engage diplomatic channels, end the fighting, and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).
Haq described the US-Iran ceasefire as a critical opening to prevent further bloodshed between Lebanon and Israel, pressing all parties concerned to honor the truce.
With UN peacekeepers continuing to be caught in the crossfire, Haq reiterated the organization's demand that all actors uphold their obligations under international law and guarantee the safety of UN personnel and property at all times — remarks that came a day after the Israel Defense Forces detained a UN peacekeeper.
"We stress again that any intimidation or interference in the Mission's Security Council-mandated tasks must stop immediately," Haq said, referring directly to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
Driving home the organization's position that no battlefield outcome can resolve the crisis, Haq declared: "Now is the time to pursue talks to resolve outstanding differences and work towards a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution to the conflict."
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