QU's College Of Business And Economics Receives AACSB Global Impact Award For Leadership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) announced that its College of Business and Economics has received international recognition through the selection of its Dean, Prof. Rana Sobh, as a recipient of the AACSB International Global Impact Award in the category of Impactful Leadership.

The recognition highlights the college's institutional leadership in advancing business education through initiatives that promote innovation, industry engagement, and societal impact.

These efforts align with Qatar University's strategic priorities and support Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing human development and economic development through high-quality education, research, and collaboration with industry and community partners.

AACSB International, the world's leading accrediting body for business schools, established the Global Impact Awards to recognise deans and institutions that demonstrate strategic leadership and measurable institutional impact in strengthening the quality, relevance, and societal contribution of business education.

Under Prof. Sobh's leadership, the College of Business and Economics has advanced initiatives aligned with the AACSB Global Standards for Business Education, including innovation in curriculum design, integration of sustainability principles, expansion of experiential learning opportunities, and strengthened partnerships with industry as well as regional and international academic institutions.

Under the leadership of Prof. Rana Sobh, the College of Business and Economics has launched and implemented a range of institutional initiatives aligned with the AACSB Global Standards for Business Education.

These initiatives include the development of academic curricula, the integration of sustainability concepts into educational programmes, the expansion of experiential learning opportunities, as well as strengthening collaboration with public and private sector institutions and advancing academic partnerships at the regional and international levels.

Commenting on the recognition, Prof. Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics, said,“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our faculty, students, partners, and university leadership who have supported our mission to advance business education in ways that are innovative, closely connected to industry, and impactful for society.” The award recipients were selected through a competitive global process and will be formally recognised during the AACSB International Conference and Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place in Seattle, United States.