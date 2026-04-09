Austin Immigration Attorney Explains Immigration Options For Workplace Crime Victims

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Lincoln-Goldfinch Law in Austin, TX, highlights immigration options that may be available to immigrants who were victims of workplace crimes. Austin immigration attorney Kate outlines that some may qualify for crime-victim visas or a T visa, and encourages individuals to seek legal guidance.

Austin, TX - Lincoln-Goldfinch Law, an immigration firm in Austin, Texas, addresses a pressing concern for many immigrant workers: whether victims of workplace crimes qualify for immigration benefits. Austin immigration lawyer Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch helps individuals understand that certain protections may be available under U.S. immigration law, especially when a worker has experienced harm and cooperated with authorities.

Shedding Light On Workplace Crimes & Immigration Relief

Immigrant workers can face unique challenges when reporting crimes that occur on the job. Fear of retaliation, job loss, or immigration consequences often prevents victims from seeking help. Lincoln-Goldfinch Law recognizes that these fears are real and can have lasting consequences for families.

In response, the firm's legal team emphasizes that some immigration pathways may exist for individuals who have been victims of qualifying crimes and who assist law enforcement in investigations.

Through sharing clear and accessible information, the firm aims to empower workers with knowledge so they can make informed decisions about their future.

Austin Immigration Lawyer Addresses A Common Immigration Question

In a recently published short video, Texas immigration lawyer Kate explains that, depending on the circumstances, certain forms of relief may be available under immigration law.

Kate explains that victims of serious offenses may qualify for immigration relief through crime-victim visas. In situations involving coercion or forced labor, a T-visa may also be an option. However, eligibility depends on various factors such as the type of crime involved, whether authorities were notified, and the individual's willingness to assist in an investigation.

To hear more about it from an Austin immigration attorney, watch:

Helping Immigrants In Texas Find A Clear Path Forward

Lincoln-Goldfinch Law is an immigration law firm in Austin, Texas, representing individuals and families in a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based petitions, humanitarian relief, and removal defense.

The firm's Austin immigration lawyer works closely with clients to review their history, identify possible pathways to legal status, and develop a strategy based on their situation. Their experienced team prioritizes clear communication, transparency, and compassionate representation.

Lincoln-Goldfinch Law also provides virtual representation in all 50 states and worldwide. To talk to their team or to schedule a confidential consultation, call (855) 502-0555 or visit their office in Austin, TX, at