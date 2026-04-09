ADF Neutralizes 99 Out Of 119 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

On April 8, from 18:00, the enemy launched 119 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones, as well as "Gerbera," "Italmas," and other types, from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk. Around 70 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

USF strike Russian Tor-M2 air defense system and drone depots in Donetsk region

According to preliminary data as of 08:00 on Thursday, April 9, air defense shot down or suppressed 99 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as debris from downed drones at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 9 Russian forces also attacked the Odesa region with strike drones, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.