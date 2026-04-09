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US Lawmaker Says Lebanon “Must Be Included” in Iran-US Truce
(MENAFN) A sitting US congresswoman urged the Trump administration on Wednesday to push for a broader ceasefire encompassing Lebanon, cautioning that Israel's relentless bombardment risks both deepening the regional conflict and compounding an already dire humanitarian crisis.
Yassamin Ansari took to X — the social media platform owned by US billionaire Elon Musk — to issue her demand in the direct aftermath of Israeli strikes that killed more than 250 people across Lebanon. "Lebanon must be included in this fragile ceasefire," she wrote.
The congresswoman did not mince words in assigning blame, stating: "The horrific bombings and murder of hundreds of civilians in Beirut and elsewhere by Netanyahu need to end immediately" — a direct rebuke of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ansari specifically called on President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to leverage their political influence to halt the violence.
Her intervention comes amid mounting confusion over the true scope of a two-week truce announced Tuesday between Washington and Tehran — a pause in the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28, a conflict that has since left thousands dead and wounded across the region.
The ambiguity surrounding the deal has sparked a three-way dispute: while key mediator Pakistan has asserted that Lebanon falls within the ceasefire's terms, both Washington and Tel Aviv have explicitly stated the agreement does not extend to Lebanese territory — leaving civilians there exposed as fighting continues unabated.
Yassamin Ansari took to X — the social media platform owned by US billionaire Elon Musk — to issue her demand in the direct aftermath of Israeli strikes that killed more than 250 people across Lebanon. "Lebanon must be included in this fragile ceasefire," she wrote.
The congresswoman did not mince words in assigning blame, stating: "The horrific bombings and murder of hundreds of civilians in Beirut and elsewhere by Netanyahu need to end immediately" — a direct rebuke of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ansari specifically called on President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to leverage their political influence to halt the violence.
Her intervention comes amid mounting confusion over the true scope of a two-week truce announced Tuesday between Washington and Tehran — a pause in the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28, a conflict that has since left thousands dead and wounded across the region.
The ambiguity surrounding the deal has sparked a three-way dispute: while key mediator Pakistan has asserted that Lebanon falls within the ceasefire's terms, both Washington and Tel Aviv have explicitly stated the agreement does not extend to Lebanese territory — leaving civilians there exposed as fighting continues unabated.
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