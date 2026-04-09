Actress And International Model Tiana Pongs Releases Book That Hits No.1 On Amazon

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tiana Pongs, German-born actress and international model, has released her publication Ready for Your Close-Up: What Every New Model Should Know - available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions. Released November 2025, it debuted as a #1 New Release in Beauty & Style, and has since climbed to #154 in Women & Business and #170 in Style & Clothing, accumulating a 4.7-star rating across 55 verified reviews.

Drawing from more than two decades navigating runways, casting rooms, international agencies, and photoshoots across Europe and the United States, Pongs created the resource she wishes had existed when she started. Candid, practical, and elegantly told, Ready for Your Close-Up takes aspiring and working models behind the scenes of an industry that is rarely demystified with this level of honesty and expertise.

Ready for Your Close-Up: What Every New Model Should Know

"I've spent over twenty years learning what no one tells you when you walk into your first casting. This book is everything I know - given freely, so the next generation doesn't have to learn it the hard way."

Tiana Pongs

The book covers agency relationships, international bookings, professional conduct on set, financial literacy for models, and the emotional resilience required to thrive in one of the world's most competitive industries. What makes Pongs' voice unique is not just her experience, but her perspective - based in Los Angeles and now focused on her acting career, she brings the rare authority of someone who has truly lived the industry she writes about.

W H A T R E A D E R S A R E S A Y I N G

"Feels less like a lecture and more like an honest conversation with a friend who is telling you the truth you may have been avoiding." - Kathy D., Verified Purchase (5 stars)

"A clear, caring, and realistic guide - honest and truly caring toward new models. The advice comes from real experience, and you can feel that the author genuinely wants readers to succeed and stay grounded." - Nanumo, Verified Purchase (5 stars)

"Tiana doesn't sugarcoat the realities of the industry and delivers everything with

encouragement and a genuine desire to help newcomers succeed." - JD Le, Verified Purchase

(5 stars)

Now channeling that experience into acting, she brings to every role what two decades on set already built - instinct, presence, and the confidence that only comes from having truly lived the industry. She is also currently producing LA Rising:

A Story of Loss, Community and Resilience, a documentary capturing the human stories behind the 2025 Los Angeles fires.

A B O U T T I A N A P O N G S

Tiana Pongs is a German-born actress and international model based in Los Angeles, California. With over two decades of experience in the fashion and entertainment industries across Europe and the United States, she brings a rare combination of sophistication, professional credibility, and cultural fluency to every project. She serves as German Ambassador for World Vision, one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations, operating in nearly 100 countries. Her publication Ready for Your Close-Up: What Every New Model Should Know, released through

EA Media LLC, is available on Amazon in Kindle (from $0.99) and paperback ($14.99) editions.

B O O K D E T A I L S

Title: Ready for Your Close-Up: What Every New Model Should Know

Author: Tiana Pongs

Publisher: EA Media LLC

ISBN-13: 979-8993995915

Publication Date: November 22, 2025

Format: Kindle (from $0.99) | Paperback ($14.99)

Rankings: #1 New Release in Beauty & Style | #154 Women & Business | #170 Style & Clothing

Rating: 4.7 / 5 stars - 55 verified reviews (Amazon)

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