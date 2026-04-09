The End Of Predictability, One Year On: Roger Spitz's Seminal Risk Paper Proves More Relevant With Each Passing Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- One year after the publication of the landmark paper“The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence” in Risk's Journal of Operational Risk, the Disruptive Futures Institute marks a defining milestone: what was framed as a paradigm shift has rapidly become operational reality.

Co-authored by Roger Spitz and Olivier Desbiey (Head of Foresight at AXA Group), the paper has emerged as a foundational reference for financial institutions, insurers, policymakers, and boards confronting a world where historical models no longer provide a reliable guide to pricing risks or returns.

FROM FORESIGHT STRATEGY TO BOARDROOM FRONTLINES

At the heart of the paper is a critical distinction: Risk is measurable. Deep uncertainty is not. This distinction has moved from foresight framing in an academic paper to boardroom urgency.

Across global finance, the increasing frequency of systemic shocks - spanning climate, cyber, geopolitical, and technological domains - has exposed the fragility of models built on historical data and probabilistic assumptions. The paper's central argument, that disruption must be understood as systemic rather than episodic, is now reflected in how institutions are reassessing insurability, capital allocation, and resilience.

In place of traditional“Predict and Act” models, the paper called for a shift toward adaptive, anticipatory frameworks capable of navigating nonlinear, interdependent systems.

THE AAA FRAMEWORK: FROM FORESIGHT TO FINANCIAL MARKETS' OPERATING SYSTEM

A defining contribution of the paper is Spitz's AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) operationalized by the Disruptive Futures Institute, which has rapidly evolved into a practical operating system for decision-makers navigating deep uncertainty:

. Antifragility: Building systems that strengthen under stress and volatility

. Anticipation: Expanding foresight beyond prediction to explore multiple plausible futures and next-order impacts.

. Agility: Enabling rapid adaptation in the face of cascading, unpredictable shocks

This redefines resilience as the capacity to manage outcome amplitude in environments where probabilities cannot be known.

Organizations are increasingly applying these principles to develop what Spitz describes as“organizational immune systems” - designed not just to withstand systemic disruption, but to evolve through it.

INSURING THE“UNINSURABLE”

One of the paper's most consequential questions, once theoretical, is now central to industry debate: What happens when risks can no longer be priced?

As interactions increase between previously independent risks (for example, climate and cyber), traditional diversification assumptions weaken. The concept of an“uninsurable” world - once peripheral - now needs to be actively explored across insurance markets, regulatory bodies, and reinsurance structures.

The paper anticipated this trajectory, arguing for a fundamental rethink of insurability itself - including the potential for resilience-based approaches that move beyond actuarial dependence on historical data.

Its call to evolve from“Predict and Act” →“Anticipate and Prevent” →“Imagine and Empower” is now shaping discussions on the future of insurance models, risk pooling, and systemic resilience.

FROM PUBLICATION TO GLOBAL DEMAND

Since its release, the paper has catalyzed an extraordinary wave of global engagement, with Roger Spitz translating its themes into high-impact keynotes, executive briefings, and closed-door boardroom sessions across major financial centers - including London, New York, Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, São Paulo, and Cayman Islands.

His frameworks have been presented and explored by a range of elite organizations, including the CERA Global Risk Management Association, Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), ICAEW, IBGC (Brazil), Risk Academy, Risk, World Economic Forum, Dubai Capital Club, Institute of Directors, Temasek, Google, KPMG, AXA, and Porto Seguro.

Demand has surged across three distinct formats:

. Global Stages: Reframing how thousands of leaders understand systemic disruption and uncertainty.

. Executive Deep-Dives: Operationalizing frameworks for institutions and leadership teams.

. Stealth Boardroom Sessions: Confidential, high-stakes strategic interventions under NDA for boards, CEOs, and family offices.

In these settings, the focus has shifted from awareness to action: making decisions beyond uncertainty.

METARUPTIONS AND THE COLLAPSE OF LINEAR MODELS

Over the past years, the Disruptive Futures Institute has further advanced the concept of Metaruptions.

This“meta-layer” of systemic change reinforces the paper's central thesis: linear, data-driven models are increasingly inadequate in a world defined by nonlinear dynamics, interdependent systems, and cascading effects.

The implications are profound:

. Historical data is no longer a reliable proxy for future states.

. Risk models calibrated on past distributions face structural breakdown.

. Strategic advantage shifts toward those who can navigate - not predict - uncertainty.

REFRAMING ANTIFRAGILITY AS THE NEW“ALPHA”

In a nonlinear and asymmetric world, Spitz reframes Antifragility as the definitive source of“Alpha.” A company's valuation is now increasingly tied to its Metaruptive Resilience - the capacity to convert systemic shocks into strategic advantages.

This new Alpha is driven by two primary levers:

. Systemic Reallocation: The capacity to aggressively redeploy human, technological, and financial allocation as competitors - shackled to fragile, linear models - inevitably fail under systemic pressure.

. Strategic Convexity: Maintaining high-upside optionality that allows an organization to benefit from the acceleration of a disruption, turning systemic shocks into fuel for effective, adaptive growth.

Spitz argues that the next generation of elite asset managers will be defined by their ability to price asymmetric resilience into portfolios, recognizing that in an era of Metaruptions, the only sustainable edge is the ability to withstand and gain from chaos.

A DEFINING REFERENCE POINT FOR GLOBAL LEADERS

From actuarial forums to sovereign wealth funds and family offices, from regulators to investment committees, the paper has become a widely cited anchor in discussions on:

. The future of risk and risk management.

. The evolution of insurance and insurability.

. Capital allocation under deep uncertainty.

. Governance in nonlinear, multipolar systems.

Its influence reflects a broader shift: leaders are no longer asking whether uncertainty is increasing - but how to operate when the environment becomes unpredictable.

Twelve months after publication, the direction of travel is unmistakable. The conditions described in the paper - systemic disruption, unpredictability, and the limitations of data-driven models - are not stabilizing. They are accelerating.

What began as a forward-looking analysis has become a real-time adaptive strategic guide for staying relevant.“You cannot model the unquantifiable; you must build the antifragility to weather it. Put simply, there is no data on the future.” - Roger Spitz

Together, this research and global engagement frame a pressing question for leaders across finance, insurance, and policy: How do institutions remain insurable - and relevant - in an era defined by systemic disruption, accelerating climate risk, and artificial intelligence?

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NOTES TO EDITORS: 2026 SPITZ SPEAKING PLATFORM & CREDENTIALS

THE 2026-2027 GLOBAL SPEAKING AGENDA: OPERATIONALIZING FUTURES INTELLIGENCE

Building on the momentum of the future of finance special edition, Roger Spitz is currently executing his 2026 global speaking agenda, focused on translating“deep uncertainty” into actionable strategic foresight for a multipolar world. The tour focuses on The Visionary Trilogy, a flagship collection of keynotes designed to operationalize the book's AAA Framework.

As governments and executive teams confront accelerating volatility, Spitz's work has become a primary reference point for leaders seeking clarity when traditional models no longer apply. The 2026 tour themes address the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, systemic disruptions (metaruptions), geopolitics, and the“Techistential” challenges facing humanity.

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes based on his body of work and publications. For 2026-2027 he has unveiled:

. The Visionary Trilogy (Signature Flagship Keynotes): Spitz's flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

.“Futures Of...” Series (Critical Frontier Keynotes): From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies - redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

. Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance (Deep Dive Special Edition Keynotes & Masterclasses): A timely keynote series on uncertainty decoding the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

.“Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour (Roger Spitz's Award-Winning Book Talks): Based on Spitz's bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES FOR 2026-2027

Roger Spitz's ongoing 2026 speaking tour is anchored by The Visionary Trilogy, a collection of three standalone keynotes designed to operationalize the book's seminal AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility):

01. THE MINDSET SHIFT - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World: Moving from backward-looking analysis to a new operating system for uncertainty.

02. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI: Examining how human judgment retains its edge as algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive roles.

03. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures: Building foundations that grow stronger with shocks and using agility to bridge today's choices with tomorrow's possibilities.

SPECIAL EDITION KEYNOTES AND CRITICAL FRONTIER SERIES

Special Edition Keynotes: The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance:

Designed for the world's global financial stages, this high-demand keynote series explores the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance in an era defined by the collapse of predictability. Roger Spitz decodes the paradigm shifts emerging across the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, and insurers – and the next-order implications shaping the future of global finance.

Spitz's Special Edition Keynotes:

. Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability

. The Future of Risk Management: Build Resilience for AI & Turbulence

. Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts

. Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World

. Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty

. The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable



Critical Frontier Series:“The Futures of...”:

From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger Spitz explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies – redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

In this popular series, Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to SEEING INTO THE FUTURE – delivering landmark talks on the world's most critical frontiers with THE FUTURES OF...

Critical Frontier Keynotes:

. The Futures of... TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

. The Futures of... DIGITAL DISRUPTION & HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

. The Futures of... GEOPOLITICS, GOVERNANCE & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

. The Futures of... PROFESSIONS, WORK & LEARNING: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

. The Futures of... PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks – from climate to cyber.

. The Futures of... LIFE, BIOLOGY & HUMANITY: Explore the frontiers of healthspan, bioengineering, and the future of the human condition.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ - THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026 AND BEYOND

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and global authority on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence, and systemic disruption. As President of Techistential and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he advises CEOs, institutional investors, and government leaders on anticipating and navigating disruption. Roger is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Foresight Network and a Global Top Voice in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).

His foresight is grounded in a career at the sharpest edge of finance and frontier technology. As Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, Roger led 50+ transactions worth $25 billion, built the bank's U.S. M&A platform in San Francisco, and launched its European Digital Corporate Finance practices.

Signaling his evolution from an elite advisor into a leading public voice, Roger translates complex systemic disruption into narratives that shape both industry strategy and mainstream media. Hailed on CNN and an AI columnist for MIT Technology Review, he coined the term“Techistentialism” to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines. A deep-tech venture capital partner (Berkeley SkyDeck, Vektor Partners) and appointed to the WEF's AI Global Alliance, Roger is also the bestselling author of five books, including the multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact. To help leaders action his insights, he developed the widely adopted AAA Framework (Antifragility, Anticipatory, Agility) - a go-to model for executives navigating volatility.

Born in South Africa and fluent in English and French, Roger has lived in 10 cities across three continents. Translating this global perspective into clear strategies, he reaches millions worldwide through keynotes, media appearances, and executive advisory work. Whether guiding Fortune 500 leaders through existential pivots or advising policymakers on the future of risk, AI, and geoeconomics, Roger empowers organizations to gain clarity and resilience in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Roger Spitz Global Rankings & Awards

. Consistently Ranked Among the World's Top Futurists (Global Gurus) and a Global Top Voice in Management Leadership & AI (Thinkers360).

. Founder of Disruptive Futures Institute (San Francisco), recognized for Top 10 Education and 50 Global Innovation (Thinkers360).

. Author of Five Bestselling Books, including Multi-Award-Winning Disrupt With Impact (Winner: CIBA Harvey Chute, Foreword Indies, Readers' Favorite)

. Global #1 Amazon Bestseller: Disrupt With Impact topped 6 Categories including AI across the USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany.

. Hailed on CNN as the“leading futurist on disruption,” appointed to the World Economic Forum's AI Global Alliance, and delivered 500+ keynotes to the world's most prestigious companies across 40+ countries.

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026:

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ROGER SPITZ PAPER ON THE FUTURE OF RISK AND INSURABILITY

Paper:“The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence”

Authors: Roger Spitz and Olivier Desbiey (Head of Foresight, AXA)

Publication: Journal of Operational Risk (Risk)

The paper is open access, available for free download on Risk:

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The Future of Risk and Insurability Paper - TL;DR & Synopsis:

. Risk vs. Uncertainty: Risk is measurable; Deep Uncertainty involves unknowable probabilities and indeterminate outcomes.

. Systemic Disruption: The rising frequency of historically rare and high-impact shocks (climate, cyber, geopolitical, technological) exposes the fragility of legacy risk models.

. The Paradigm Shift: Moving from viewing disruption as episodic to understanding it as systemic.

. The Solution: Adaptive anticipatory frameworks are required for systemic disruption and unpredictability. Roger Spitz's AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). Building organizational“immune systems” to manage outcome amplitude rather than probability.

Selected Roger Spitz Media & Interviews on the Future of Risk:

. Risk / Risk Live Europe:“Exclusive Interview with Roger Spitz: What is the Future of Risk?”

. World Economic Forum TV:“The Future of Risk: Industries in Disruption” (with Olivier Desbiey).

. CNN Money:“Entering a Multipolar World.”

. IBM Center for the Business of Government:“Leading in a World of Metaruptions.”

. Global Peter Drucker Forum:“Thinking Across Different Time Horizons.”

. Risk Masters:“Foresight & Risk: Embracing Unpredictability.