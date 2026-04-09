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New Memoir By Gaming Law & Business Attorney Unveils Incredible Insight Into Nevada's Intricate Mob & Casino World
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL, April 8, 2026 - For most people, the dark underworld of the mob is shrouded in mystery and far beyond reach. However, for Glenn E. Wichinsky, a distinguished Gaming and Business Law Attorney, this was once close to his own family. Released this January, Wichinsky's memoir Things Left Unsaid: My Dad, the Mob, and Growing Up in the Nevada Gaming Industry takes readers on a journey through not only the Nevada casino and mob worlds, but how he worked to navigate his own path in life after learning about his father's earlier and secretive business activities.
"When I was a child, my father was someone who I admired, but who I admittedly knew little about," said Wichinsky, who grew up in South Florida away from his father following his parents' divorce at a young age. "When I finally had the opportunity to visit him, it was as if I had stepped into a movie, one full of incredible spectacle as well as dark realities."
The memoir begins following the death of Glenn's father Michael "Mickey" Wichinsky, who devoted his early life by engaging in business operations as a hotel and casino executive at the Sands Hotel and as the southern Nevada distributor for Bally Manufacturing Company during the mob-dominated 1950s and 60s. What follows is Glenn's mission to unravel the tapestry that was his father's world, soon fully understanding the depths his father went to in order to not only conceal his secretive activities from Glenn, but the industry-defining ties he formed that can still be felt today.
"To this day, there is still so much I wish I could ask my father, answers I know that I'll never receive," added Wichinsky. "My goal with my book was not to sensationalize his story, but to immortalize his legacy and showcase his impact both as my father and as an inventive and influential businessman who helped create the Nevada gaming industry that exists today."
A crucial aspect of the memoir is also Glenn's message of finding oneself and creating a life that is all your own, rather than living in another's shadow. In a moment of falling far from the tree, Glenn chose another life and career path - a devoted attorney focused on global expansion, regulatory compliance, technology licensing, and complex cross-border business transactions for public and private gaming companies. However, his lineage and history played an essential role in not only his choices, but his knowledge, helping numerous businesses grow while ensuring legality and safety.
About Glenn E. Wichinsky:
Glenn E. Wichinsky is the author of Things Left Unsaid: My Dad, the Mob, and Growing Up in the Nevada Gaming Industry, a gripping personal odyssey that blends memoir, hidden history, and a rare insider's view of the shadowed early days of Nevada gaming. The book traces Glenn's journey toward understanding the truth about his father, a man whose life intersected with the Mob, the casino underworld, and the formative years of a now-global industry, while offering an intimate look at a world few outsiders ever witness.
"When I was a child, my father was someone who I admired, but who I admittedly knew little about," said Wichinsky, who grew up in South Florida away from his father following his parents' divorce at a young age. "When I finally had the opportunity to visit him, it was as if I had stepped into a movie, one full of incredible spectacle as well as dark realities."
The memoir begins following the death of Glenn's father Michael "Mickey" Wichinsky, who devoted his early life by engaging in business operations as a hotel and casino executive at the Sands Hotel and as the southern Nevada distributor for Bally Manufacturing Company during the mob-dominated 1950s and 60s. What follows is Glenn's mission to unravel the tapestry that was his father's world, soon fully understanding the depths his father went to in order to not only conceal his secretive activities from Glenn, but the industry-defining ties he formed that can still be felt today.
"To this day, there is still so much I wish I could ask my father, answers I know that I'll never receive," added Wichinsky. "My goal with my book was not to sensationalize his story, but to immortalize his legacy and showcase his impact both as my father and as an inventive and influential businessman who helped create the Nevada gaming industry that exists today."
A crucial aspect of the memoir is also Glenn's message of finding oneself and creating a life that is all your own, rather than living in another's shadow. In a moment of falling far from the tree, Glenn chose another life and career path - a devoted attorney focused on global expansion, regulatory compliance, technology licensing, and complex cross-border business transactions for public and private gaming companies. However, his lineage and history played an essential role in not only his choices, but his knowledge, helping numerous businesses grow while ensuring legality and safety.
About Glenn E. Wichinsky:
Glenn E. Wichinsky is the author of Things Left Unsaid: My Dad, the Mob, and Growing Up in the Nevada Gaming Industry, a gripping personal odyssey that blends memoir, hidden history, and a rare insider's view of the shadowed early days of Nevada gaming. The book traces Glenn's journey toward understanding the truth about his father, a man whose life intersected with the Mob, the casino underworld, and the formative years of a now-global industry, while offering an intimate look at a world few outsiders ever witness.
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