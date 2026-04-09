Navatar Unveils AI-Powered M&A CRM Operating Model For Investment Banks And Boutique Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Salesforce-based AI Deal Engine helps M&A banks boost deal origination, buyer and sponsor research, and end to end mandate execution without manual CRM work

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced an AI-powered CRM operating model for M&A investment banks and boutique advisory firms, designed to help bankers originate more relevant deals, deepen coverage, and execute mandates with greater speed and discipline. McKinsey's recent research on corporate and investment banks notes that productivity growth at many pure-play investment banking franchises has stalled, and argues that AI-enabled, end-to-end operating models will be critical to regaining momentum.

“As deal markets reset, advisors no longer win mandates just by showing up in the data room – they win by consistently being first with the right idea, backed by credible insight,” said Alok Misra, CEO at Navatar.“Leading banks are already using AI to enhance prospecting, lead prioritization, and frontline effectiveness, and that the next step is to let AI agents run end-to-end workflows. Our AI Deal Engine is built to sit at the center of the M&A franchise, so bankers spend less time updating systems and more time in front of clients.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



Navatar's operating model introduces a single AI Deal Engine that spans deal origination, client and sponsor coverage, opportunity screening, marketing, execution, and post-close relationship management. The AI runs continuously – capturing intelligence as it is created, preserving institutional context, and moving work forward automatically across the mandate lifecycle.

AI that runs M&A origination and coverage

Navatar's AI is designed to function as a firm-wide intelligence and execution layer for sector teams, sponsor coverage, and senior rainmakers.



It continuously captures signals from emails, meetings, call notes, pitch materials, and market activity, and connects them to sectors, themes, buyers, sellers, and capital providers.

It identifies whitespace and under-covered relationships in each banker's universe, surfaces next-best actions, and flags where follow-through is at risk. It maps firmwide relationships so senior bankers can see, at a glance, how well each client, sponsor, and strategic is being covered – and where to direct the next wave of outreach.



Instead of relying on memory and static coverage lists, leadership teams get a dynamic view of coverage health, idea flow, and mandate pipeline across regions and sectors.

From signal to sell-side or buy-side idea

In day-to-day origination, Navatar AI helps bankers move from scattered signals to concrete idea flow and fully-formed buyer or sponsor lists.



For sell-side opportunities, the AI links company performance, investor activity, sponsor ownership, and prior interactions to potential process triggers, highlighting situations where a conversation about strategic alternatives is timely and suggesting which strategics and sponsors belong on the first-round list. For buy-side and strategic advisory, it connects client priorities with detailed buyer and sponsor universes, surfaces relevant precedents, and proposes target lists that balance strategic fit, financial capacity, and process behavior from past deals.

By tying real-time signals back to sector theses, sponsor preferences, and prior deals, the AI helps teams prioritize which ideas to advance and which prospects to call this week, while keeping buyer and sponsor lists current instead of rebuilding them from scratch for every new mandate.

End-to-end mandate execution with full context

Once a mandate is won, execution work quickly fragments across workstreams, data rooms, committee calls, and buyer or target interactions. Navatar AI acts as the institutional memory and coordination layer across the mandate. The buyer and sponsor list is no longer static at this stage – it evolves with every interaction, and Q&A thread, and advisors who can read those signals in real time are better positioned to shape the process.



It keeps track of who said what, when, across management, buyers, sponsors, and internal teams – so bankers can walk into every interaction with full context and a live view of how each buyer or sponsor has engaged so far.

It aligns tasks, timelines, and dependencies across execution teams, nudging workflows forward and flagging bottlenecks before they become issues, while adjusting buyer and sponsor priorities as engagement patterns change. It links buyer or bidder behavior and feedback –Q&A patterns, meeting responses, and bid levels – directly to process strategy, helping teams fine-tune positioning, outreach, and negotiation tactics in real time.



As diligence workstreams generate a detailed footprint of bidder behavior, Navatar's AI helps advisors interpret those signals and continuously refine both the buyer list and the overall deal strategy.

Banker productivity and franchise scalability

Navatar's AI operating model is designed to increase banker productivity without forcing teams into rigid templates.



Routine follow-ups, reminders, and data capture can be automated or initiated by the AI, reducing time spent on manual CRM updates.

New bankers and junior team members can ramp faster with access to deal, client, and sector intelligence that reflects the full history of the franchise, not just what's in their personal notebooks. Leadership can scale into new sectors, regions, and client segments while maintaining consistent coverage standards and execution quality.



“Banks want to grow their franchises without turning experienced bankers into data entry clerks,” added Misra.“Navatar's AI Deal Engine is built to help them cover more clients, generate more relevant ideas, and run tighter processes – using the systems they already rely on.”

Built for confidentiality, accuracy, and control

M&A advisory work is sensitive, time-critical, and highly confidential. Navatar's AI operating model, built on Agentforce, is designed with those realities in mind: client data remains within secure environments and is not exposed to public AI models, and the platform provides guardrails that support accuracy, completeness, and traceability when AI is used in live mandates and client decisions.

By making it clear where information came from, how recommendations were generated, and what actions were taken, Navatar helps firms manage risk while adopting AI at the core of their business.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and serving investors for private equity, venture capital, investment banks, funds of funds, private credit, secondaries specialists and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform keeps deal teams ahead-automatically delivering intelligence, unifying context, and orchestrating complex processes with zero disruption.

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