From Big Data To Better Drugs: How AI-Driven Platforms Are Changing Cancer Research

Cancer research often relies on massive and complex datasets, which can take time and effort to sift through manually. The proprietary PDAOAI platform from Oncotelic Therapeutics helps with this problem as it was designed to analyze large biomedical datasets to extract meaningful signals and help researchers. The company has also curated a detailed TGF-β literature corpus containing 125,000+ PubMed abstracts that represents all of the scientific knowledge related to TGF-β. This has now expanded to >20M abstracts representing the totality of scientific literature.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Cancer research is crucial for understanding, diagnosing, treating, and preventing the disease. However, this research often relies on large and complex biomedical datasets, which are often incredibly difficult and time-consuming to go through manually.

One such example is the PDAOAI platform, which was developed by Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC). PDAOAI is a proprietary evidence-interrogation platform, which is designed to analyze large...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/OTLC

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.