How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Online Searches

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Experts note that the integration of artificial intelligence into search engines is transforming the way brands build visibility, forcing them to adapt to a more conversational, automated environment focused on immediate responses.

The way people search for information, discover products, and make purchases online has changed. Experts note that this shift follows Google's recent launch of AI Overviews, which is transforming the search experience into something much more conversational and closer to the way we speak in everyday life.

Ignacio Miranda, co-founder and CEO of Moov Media Group (MMG), explained that, for the world of digital marketing, this change is no longer a trend but a structural transformation in the way brands engage with their audiences.

“We are entering a phase where the internet has evolved from being merely a list of results into an ongoing conversation. Today, the challenge is no longer just to appear on Google, but to become the source of information that artificial intelligence uses to generate its responses,” Miranda noted.

In this new landscape, he adds, the phenomenon of zero-click searches is no longer a theoretical concern but has become a real challenge. This is because more and more users are getting what they need directly from AI-generated summaries, without visiting websites. This forces brands to rethink their strategy.“It's no longer enough to rank at the top; instead, they must structure their content to be cited, interpreted, and prioritized by artificial intelligence models,” Miranda noted.

Thus, SEO is evolving toward a new approach: SEO + GEO (Generative Engine Optimization). The specialist noted that, while traditional SEO sought visibility in search rankings, GEO aims to optimize content so that it can be understood, selected, and cited by generative engines. In this context, the goal is not only to attract traffic but to capture that“residual click” and, above all, to position oneself as a trusted source within the AI response ecosystem.

Added to this is a key evolution: multimodality. This means that search is no longer exclusively text-based and now integrates images, voice, and video in real time.

“Tools like Google Lens or AI-assisted searches allow users to search using a photo, a product, or even a scene, receiving immediate answers, recommendations, and purchasing options. This radically expands the touchpoints between brands and consumers, but it also raises the bar for the quality, structure, and diversity of digital content,” said Miranda.

Additional Changes in the Digital Ecosystem

At the same time, Google Ads is also evolving toward a more automated and intelligent model. With the support of AI, ads are no longer merely targeted; they dynamically adapt to the context, intent, and behavior of the user, integrating more naturally into these new conversational experiences.

The ability to take actions-such as making purchases, reservations, or completing transactions-directly from the search engine is another element redefining the digital ecosystem. However, this advancement intensifies the challenge of traffic, as many interactions begin and end within the same platform.

Added to this are concerns about privacy and data usage.“These technologies open up enormous opportunities, but they also pose a significant challenge in terms of trust. The brands that manage to balance personalization, transparency, and responsible use of information will be the ones that truly capitalize on this new landscape,” notes Raimundo Mujica, Country Manager of MMG in Costa Rica.

In this context, experts agree that brands will need to adapt to a much more dynamic environment, where visibility will depend not only on search engine rankings but also on their ability to integrate into artificial intelligence ecosystems.

“The real challenge will not be merely to attract clicks, but to influence the responses that millions of people receive every day, positioning oneself as a relevant source in the new information economy,” concluded the experts at Moov Media Group.

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