Hypereal AI Offers Nanobanana API Access At Up To 60% Off Official Price, Alongside Seedance 2.0, Veo 3.1, And 50+ Premium AI Models
|Model
|Hypereal Price
|Official/Market Price
|Discount
|Nanobanana T2I
|$0.023/img
|~$0.039/img
|41% OFF
|Nanobanana 2 T2I
|$0.040/img
|~$0.067/img
|40% OFF
|Nanobanana Edit
|$0.023/img
|~$0.045/img
|41% OFF
|Nanobanana Pro T2I
|$0.140/img
|~$0.240/img
|~42% OFF
|Nanobanana Pro 4K T2I
|$0.140/img
|~0.240–0.300/img
|Up to 60% OFF
Savings calculated vs. official Google AI Studio / fal market rates. Hypereal credits: 100 credits = $1 USD.
By operating a highly optimized, serverless GPU infrastructure, Hypereal AI is able to pass substantial cost savings directly to developers - without any compromise in model quality, API reliability, or output fidelity. The same models. The same outputs. A fraction of the price.
Seedance 2.0 API - Also Available on Hypereal AI
Beyond Nanobanana, Hypereal AI is one of the few platforms offering the Seedance 2.0 API - ByteDance's next-generation video generation model - at competitive, developer-friendly pricing.
Seedance 2.0 supports:
-
Text-to-Video (T2V) and Image-to-Video (I2V) generation
Built-in audio generation - one of the first video models to produce synchronized audio natively
Fast variants - seedance-2-0-fast-t2v and seedance-2-0-fast-i2v for rapid, budget-friendly workflows
Generation starting from just 53–100 credits per video (0.53–1.00)
"The Seedance 2.0 API is now live," Hypereal AI announced in its developer communications, making it an ideal choice for developers building next-generation motion, dance, and AI video applications.
One API. 50+ Models. Every Modality.
What makes Hypereal AI particularly compelling is the breadth and depth of its AI model catalog. Developers get a single API endpoint - hypereal/v1/ - that unlocks access to the full spectrum of cutting-edge AI media generation.
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