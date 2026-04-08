Hypereal AI Offers Nanobanana API Access At Up To 60% Off Official Price, Alongside Seedance 2.0, Veo 3.1, And 50+ Premium AI Models

April 8, 2026 - As demand for AI-powered image and video generation skyrockets across the developer community, Hypereal AI is stepping forward with a bold value proposition: access to the Nanobanana API - Google DeepMind's state-of-the-art AI image generation suite - at up to 60% below official pricing, alongside an expansive catalog of over 50 premium AI models, all accessible through a single, developer-friendly API endpoint.

What Is the Nanobanana API?

Nanobanana is Google DeepMind's brand name for its native AI image generation capabilities powered by the Gemini model family. The suite comprises three distinct models, each serving different use cases:



Nanobanana - Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (gemini-2.5-flash-image), designed for speed, efficiency, and high-volume, low-latency image generation tasks.

Nanobanana 2 - Built on Gemini 3.1 Flash Image (gemini-3.1-flash-image-preview), this is Google's flagship high-efficiency image model for 2026, combining Flash-level speed with dramatically improved visual quality, 4K resolution support, advanced text rendering, Google Search grounding, and new extreme aspect ratios (4:1, 8:1, and more). Nanobanana Pro - Based on Gemini 3 Pro Image (gemini-3-pro-image-preview), engineered for professional asset production, featuring a built-in "Thinking" reasoning engine, up to 4K resolution, support for up to 14 reference images, and industry-leading text accuracy across multiple languages.

All three models support text-to-image generation, natural language image editing, multi-image composition, character consistency across scenes, and grounding with Google Search for factually accurate visual output. All generated images include a SynthID watermark.

Hypereal AI: Nanobanana API at Up to 60% Off

Officially, accessing Nanobanana through Google AI Studio or Vertex AI comes with significant per-image costs - ranging from 0.134per1K/2Kimageto0.240 per 4K image for the Pro tier, and additional token charges for input, output, and thinking. For high-volume developers and startups, this pricing can quickly become prohibitive.

Hypereal AI changes the equation entirely.