Metal Fence Permit Requirements In Washington State: Essential Guidelines Before Construction

Understanding metal fence permit requirements in Washington State starts with one core rule: most metal fences under 6 feet in height do not require a building permit, but exceptions exist in nearly every jurisdiction - and the consequences of building without a required permit range from stop-work orders to mandatory fence removal.

Washington State doesn't have a single statewide fence permit law. Instead, permit requirements are set at the city and county level under the authority granted by the Washington State Building Code (Title 19 RCW) and local development regulations. What's allowed in unincorporated Snohomish County differs from what Seattle, Tacoma, or Spokane require. And metal fencing - whether wrought iron, aluminum, steel panel, or chain-link - is regulated differently than wood or vinyl in some municipalities, particularly for commercial properties and high-security installations.

This guide covers what Washington homeowners and property owners need to know before installing a metal fence, organized by jurisdiction type, fence height, and intended use.

Does Washington State Require a Permit for Metal Fencing?

Washington State does not issue fence permits directly - that responsibility falls to cities, counties, and townships under the state's growth management framework. However, the Washington State Building Code establishes baseline standards that local jurisdictions adopt and modify. Here's the general framework:

Standard permit thresholds across most WA jurisdictions:

These are defaults, not absolutes. Some jurisdictions set the threshold at 7 feet, others require permits for any fence on a corner lot regardless of height, and HOA rules can impose requirements stricter than the municipal code. Always check with your specific city or county permit office before breaking ground.

Metal fence types covered under these rules include:



Chain-link (galvanized or vinyl-coated)

Aluminum picket and panel fencing

Steel tube and panel systems

Wrought iron and ornamental iron

Steel security and anti-climb fencing Welded wire and field fence systems



Washington State Metal Fence Permit Requirements by CitySeattle Metal Fence Permit Rules

Seattle's fence regulations fall under the Seattle Residential Code (SRC) and the Seattle Land Use Code (SLUC). Key rules:



Fences under 6 feet: No building permit required in most residential zones

Fences over 6 feet: Building permit required; setback from property line rules apply

Front yard fences: Maximum 4 feet in most residential zones without special approval

Corner lot visibility triangles: Seattle requires clear sight lines at intersections; metal fencing that obstructs driver sightlines in the triangle zone is prohibited regardless of height Shoreline and environmentally sensitive areas: Special permit conditions apply in areas near Lake Washington, Lake Union, Puget Sound shorelines, and designated critical areas



Seattle's Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) handles permit applications. Online permit applications are available through their Seattle Services Portal.

Tacoma Metal Fence Permit Rules

Tacoma regulates fencing under the Tacoma Municipal Code (TMC), Chapter 13.06. Relevant provisions:



Residential zones: Fences up to 6 feet in rear and side yards require no permit; front yard maximum is 4 feet

Permits for 6-foot-plus fences: Required with site plan and setback documentation

Barbed wire: Prohibited in residential zones; conditional use permit required in commercial and industrial zones Security fencing: Properties in Tacoma's industrial corridors (Port of Tacoma area, Fife, and adjacent zones) often have commercial fencing requirements that supersede residential defaults



Spokane Metal Fence Permit Rules

Spokane administers fence permits through the City of Spokane Building Services Division under the Spokane Municipal Code (SMC). Key points:



Under 6 feet: No permit required in most zones, but setback rules still apply

6 feet and over: Building permit required with site plan Spokane-specific consideration: Freeze-thaw soil movement in eastern WA is significant - the city's code requires that fence posts be set below the frost line (generally 24 inches minimum in Spokane). Metal fence posts that don't meet this requirement can shift and lean within two to three seasons, which may trigger a code compliance complaint from neighbors or during a property sale inspection.



Homeowners working in Spokane's expanding suburban zones (Liberty Lake, Spokane Valley, Cheney) should also check with Spokane County's Building and Planning Department, which operates under separate rules from the City of Spokane.

When You Definitely Need a Metal Fence Permit in Washington State

Beyond height thresholds, several conditions trigger permit requirements regardless of jurisdiction:

1. Commercial or mixed-use property Any fence on a commercially zoned property typically requires a permit in Washington State, regardless of height. This includes metal fencing around retail lots, light industrial yards, self-storage facilities, and agricultural operations with commercial zoning.

2. Security or anti-climb features Adding barbed wire, razor ribbon, electric deterrent systems, or anti-climb extensions to any fence - even an existing one - requires separate permit review in most WA municipalities. These additions are often outright prohibited in residential zones.

3. Fencing near critical areas or shorelines Washington State's Critical Areas Ordinances (CAO), implemented locally under RCW 36.70A.172, impose additional review requirements for any structure - including fencing - within buffer zones of wetlands, streams, floodplains, and steep slopes. If your property backs up to a creek, drainage corridor, or Puget Sound shoreline, assume you need a pre-application review before installing any fence.

4. HOA-governed properties HOA approval is legally separate from municipal permits, but most lenders and title companies require documented HOA approval as a condition of closing. Metal fencing - particularly chain-link - is prohibited outright in many Pacific Northwest HOA communities that prefer wood, vinyl, or ornamental aluminum for aesthetic consistency.

5. Fencing on corner lots Corner lots in Washington State are subject to visibility triangle requirements under most municipal codes. Even a below-permit-threshold fence can be ordered removed if it obstructs sightlines at intersections. Confirm the visibility triangle dimensions for your specific intersection before installing any fence that runs along a street frontage.

For property owners navigating these conditions, working with a licensed metal fence installer Bellevue who understands Washington's local permit landscape saves the cost and frustration of permit revisions, code corrections, and potential enforcement actions.

How to Apply for a Metal Fence Permit in Washington State

The permit application process varies by city, but the general steps are consistent:

Step 1: Confirm whether a permit is required Contact your city or county permit office (or check their online portal) with your fence height, proposed location, and zone designation. Most WA municipalities have pre-application consultations available - use them.

Step 2: Prepare a site plan Most fence permit applications require a simple site plan showing:



Property lines and dimensions

Proposed fence location relative to property lines

Setback distances from streets, easements, and neighboring structures Any critical area buffers that apply

Step 3: Complete the permit application Applications are available through city permit portals. Key cities' online permit portals:



Seattle: Seattle Services Portal seattle)

Tacoma: Tacoma eBuild portal Spokane: Spokane Online Permit Center

Step 4: Pay permit fees Fence permit fees in Washington State are generally low - typically $50 to $200 for residential fence permits. Commercial permits may be higher depending on project valuation.

Step 5: Schedule inspection if required Some jurisdictions require post-hole inspection before concrete is poured. Confirm whether inspection is part of your permit conditions before installation begins.

Step 6: Maintain permit documentation Keep a copy of the approved permit and any inspection sign-off documents. These are required for property sale disclosure in Washington State and can affect title transfer if missing.

What Happens If You Build a Metal Fence Without a Required Permit in Washington?

Washington State code enforcement is complaint-driven in most jurisdictions - meaning unpermitted fences often go unnoticed for years. But the risk calculus changes in several situations:



Selling your home: Unpermitted structures must be disclosed under Washington's Seller Disclosure Act (RCW 64.06). Buyers' inspectors frequently flag fence permitting during due diligence, and lenders can require correction before closing.

Insurance claims: If an unpermitted fence is damaged - by a vehicle, windstorm, or fallen tree - your homeowner's insurance may deny the claim on the grounds that the structure wasn't permitted.

Neighbor complaints: Washington's code enforcement process allows neighbors to file complaints with the local building department. A sustained complaint on a fence that required a permit triggers a Notice of Violation, typically with a 30-day correction window. After-the-fact permits: Most WA jurisdictions allow retroactive permit applications for unpermitted fences, but they come with double permit fees and require the fence to meet current code - which may require modifications.

Homeowners who've already installed an unpermitted metal fence have options, but the cleanest path forward is working with a permit-ready fence contractor Washington who can assess the installation against current code and guide the retroactive permit application process.

Metal Fence Setback Requirements in Washington State

Setback rules determine how close your fence can be to property lines, streets, and easements. These vary by municipality and zone, but common patterns across Washington include:



Rear yard: Fence can typically be placed at or near the property line; confirm exact setback (often 0 to 2 feet) with your local code

Side yard: Similar to rear yard in most residential zones; commercial zones may have larger setbacks

Front yard: The most restricted zone; maximum heights of 3 to 4 feet are common, and some cities require the fence be set back from the sidewalk or curb

Utility easements: Fences cannot block access to utility easements - even if the easement runs through your property. Utility companies have the right to remove fencing that obstructs easement access, without compensation. Drainage easements: Common in newer Washington subdivisions; fences built over drainage easements can be ordered removed by the county or municipality if they impede drainage maintenance

Request a copy of your property's easement map from your county assessor's office or title company before finalizing fence placement. This is a step many homeowners skip, and it's the source of a significant share of post-installation disputes in Washington State's suburban developments.

Conclusion: Metal Fence Permits in Washington State Are Manageable - If You Plan Ahead

Metal fence permit requirements in Washington State are not complicated once you understand the framework: height is the primary trigger, jurisdiction is everything, and commercial or special-use properties carry additional layers of review. For most residential homeowners installing a standard metal fence under 6 feet in a rear or side yard, the permitting question resolves quickly. The problems arise from assumptions - assuming a fence is exempt when it isn't, assuming HOA approval substitutes for a municipal permit, or assuming a permit from five years ago covers a new installation.

Washington State's permit process for metal fencing is designed to be accessible. Permit fees are low, applications are increasingly online, and most jurisdictions have pre-application consultation available at no cost. The investment of one phone call or portal search before installation starts protects your property value, your insurance coverage, and your relationship with neighbors for the life of the fence.