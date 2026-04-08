Jessper Maquindang, SPHR, To Host“Scale Beyond The Founder” Summit Empowering Entrepreneurs To Achieve Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)Jessper Maquindang, SPHR, founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, is set to host the highly anticipated Scale Beyond the Founder Summit, a transformative 3-day virtual event designed to help entrepreneurs break through growth barriers and scale their businesses sustainably.







Bringing together over 40 expert speakers, the summit is tailored for driven business owners who have achieved initial success but now find themselves overwhelmed by daily operations. The event aims to equip participants with actionable strategies to transition from being hands-on operators to strategic leaders of thriving, self-sustaining businesses.

As more businesses face challenges scaling their teams and maintaining performance, the need for structured leadership and people systems has never been greater. Many founders become the bottleneck to their own growth, making leadership development and operational clarity critical to long-term success.

“Many entrepreneurs reach a point where growth stalls because they are too involved in every aspect of their business,” said Maquindang.“This summit is about helping them reclaim their time, build effective systems, and scale with clarity, confidence, and long-term momentum.”

The“Scale Beyond the Founder” Summit will feature industry-leading experts specializing in leadership development, operational efficiency, marketing, finance, scalable business systems, and much more. Attendees will gain insights into:



Building high-performing teams that operate independently

Creating systems that reduce founder dependency

Developing leadership skills to support business expansion Achieving sustainable growth without burnout

This event serves as a powerful platform for entrepreneurs seeking to move beyond the limitations of founder-led operations and into scalable, structured growth.

Registration for the summit is now open. Interested participants can secure their spot by visiting the official registration page:

Attendees will also receive exclusive digital resources, tools, and speaker bonuses designed to help them immediately implement what they learn.

About Jessper Maquindang, SPHR

Jessper Maquindang is a seasoned Leadership & HR Consultant dedicated to helping organizations and entrepreneurs build scalable, people-centered businesses. Through FamiLEAD Management Consulting, he empowers leaders to implement scalable people systems, strengthen leadership capability, and drive sustainable growth.

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