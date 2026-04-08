Advanced Home Theater Expands Residential Technology Services In Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - April 08, 2026 - Advanced Home Theater has announced an expansion of its residential technology service offerings in Frisco, Texas, reflecting an operational update implemented in 2026 as demand for integrated home entertainment and automation systems continues to increase.

The service expansion includes additional project capacity for home theater installation, media room configuration, and whole-home automation systems. According to the company, the update aligns with observed growth in homeowner interest in centralized technology solutions that combine audio, video, lighting, and control systems within a single environment.

Residential technology projects in Frisco have increasingly involved integrated system designs rather than standalone installations. These systems typically incorporate multiple components, including display units, audio distribution, lighting control, and automation interfaces. The shift toward integrated configurations reflects broader changes in how homeowners approach both entertainment and daily home functionality.

Advanced Home Theater operates from its Texas location and provides installation and system design services related to home technology. With the expansion of its service scope, the company reports an increase in project intake involving both dedicated theater rooms and multi-purpose media spaces designed for a range of uses, including streaming, gaming, and general viewing.

Home theater and media room installations often require evaluation of factors such as room dimensions, acoustic conditions, lighting environments, and wiring infrastructure. These considerations can influence system performance and are typically addressed during the planning and design phase of each project.

Whole-home automation systems are also included within the expanded service scope. These systems allow for the integration of lighting, window coverings, and other connected features into a centralized control interface. The use of unified control systems reduces the need for multiple applications and allows homeowners to manage different aspects of the home environment through a single platform.

Lighting control continues to be incorporated into residential technology projects, particularly in spaces that serve multiple functions. Adjustable lighting configurations can support different usage scenarios, including general room lighting and lower-light settings for media viewing.

Motorized window coverings are also being integrated into project designs to address light management and environmental consistency. These systems can be configured to operate based on user-defined settings or scheduled automation routines.

In addition to entertainment and lighting systems, residential projects may include security-related integrations such as camera systems. These components can be connected to centralized platforms, allowing for monitoring and access through a unified interface.

The expansion of services reflects broader activity within the residential technology sector, where service providers continue to adjust their offerings in response to changes in homeowner preferences and system complexity. Integrated home technology solutions require coordination across multiple components, including hardware selection, system configuration, and installation processes.

Advanced Home Theater states that its updated service structure is designed to support consistent handling of project planning, installation, and system integration across different types of residential environments. The company continues to monitor developments in home technology and automation as part of its ongoing operations.

Additional information about Advanced Home Theater and its services is available through its official website at .

About Advanced Home Theater

Advanced Home Theater provides residential technology services, including home theater installation, media room design, and integrated home automation systems.