Ambassador Momani Presents Credentials To African Union Commission Chairperson

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Addis Ababa, April 8 (Petra) -- Ambassador Amjad Momani on Wednesday presented his credentials to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, as the permanent representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the African Union.The ceremony took place at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa. During the proceedings, Momani conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah II to the Chairperson, emphasizing Jordan's commitment to deepening cooperation with the African Union and enhancing coordination on issues of mutual concern.Youssouf expressed his appreciation for the King and his wishes for the continued progress of the Jordanian people. He highlighted the kingdom's significant role in supporting the international system and its contributions toward achieving global development, peace, and security goals.Senior officials from the African Union attended the ceremony, which marks a step in strengthening diplomatic ties between Jordan and the continent's principal intergovernmental organization.