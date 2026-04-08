Xandoteam Launches All-In-One Platform To Transform High School Football Recruiting And Scouting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, TX, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XandOTeam today announced the official launch of its innovative football technology platform, designed to modernize how high school athletes get recruited and how coaches prepare to win. Built for the new era of football, XandOTeam introduces two powerful products - XandORecruit and - giving players, coaches, and programs a complete system to gain exposure, analyze opponents, and make smarter decisions faster.

XandOTeam was created to solve a growing problem in football: talented athletes are being overlooked, and coaches are overwhelmed with limited time and too much fragmented data. The platform brings everything into one centralized ecosystem, combining recruiting visibility, performance analytics, and AI-powered insights.

“At its core, XandOTeam is about leveling the playing field,” said a company spokesperson.“We're giving athletes the tools to get discovered and giving coaches the intelligence to compete at a higher level.”

focuses on athlete exposure and recruiting acceleration. The platform enables players to build professional-grade recruiting profiles, showcase film, track performance metrics, and share their information directly with college coaches. By simplifying the recruiting process and increasing visibility, XandORecruit empowers athletes to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape where only a small percentage of players receive offers. is built for coaches and programs looking for a competitive edge. The platform delivers advanced scouting reports, opponent breakdowns, and actionable game insights. Coaches can quickly analyze tendencies, identify weaknesses, and develop game plans with greater precision, saving hours of manual work and preparation time.

Together, the two products create a connected football intelligence system. Players gain exposure while programs gain insight - creating a more efficient pipeline between high school athletes and college opportunities.

The launch of XandOTeam comes at a time when football recruiting and game preparation are rapidly evolving. With increased competition, transfer portal dynamics, and limited recruiting bandwidth, both athletes and coaches need smarter tools to succeed.

XandOTeam positions itself at the intersection of sports, data, and technology - delivering a platform that is fast, intuitive, and built specifically for football.

For more information, visit,, and

CONTACT: XandOTeam...