Mina Mar Group Introduces Structured Bridge Capital Advisory Solutions For Public Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mina Mar Group announced the introduction of structured bridge capital advisory solutions designed to support publicly traded companies during transitional financial periods.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to assist organizations that may be navigating timing gaps between financing events, operational adjustments, or strategic repositioning efforts. The offering focuses on advisory-driven approaches to capital planning rather than traditional lending structures.

Mina Mar Group stated that the solutions are designed to help companies evaluate interim capital strategies while preparing for longer-term financing initiatives, including capital raises or market repositioning.

The firm indicated that these advisory services may be applied across a variety of situations, including operational continuity planning, restructuring phases, and corporate development initiatives. The goal is to provide companies with additional flexibility while maintaining alignment with broader capital strategies.

“In certain market conditions, companies may require structured approaches to bridge periods between major financing events,” said Miro Zecevic, CEO and President of Mina Mar Group.“Advisory-based solutions can help organizations navigate these transitions while maintaining focus on long-term objectives.”

Mina Mar Group noted that the initiative complements its broader platform, which includes capital markets advisory, Regulation A+ services, and investor relations support.

The company indicated that demand for alternative capital planning strategies has increased as companies seek more flexible and efficient approaches to managing financial transitions.

About Mina Mar Group

Mina Mar Group is a financial advisory firm providing services related to capital markets consulting, Regulation A+ offerings, investor relations, and business development strategies. The firm supports public and private companies in capital formation and strategic growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Mina Mar Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.