Applied Digital Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Media Contact
|Matt Glover or Ralf Esper
|Buffy Harakidas, EVP
|Gateway Group, Inc.
|JSA (Jaymie Scotto & Associates)
|(949) 574-3860
|(856) 264-7827
|...
|...
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|February 28, 2026
|May 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,730,440
|$
|43,950
|Restricted cash
|198,423
|72,368
|Accounts receivable
|20,753
|6,830
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|478,705
|9,652
|Total current assets
|2,428,321
|132,800
|Property and equipment, net
|3,011,751
|1,252,287
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|77,457
|92,335
|Finance lease right of use assets, net
|135,581
|213,315
|Other assets
|593,708
|179,353
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|6,246,818
|$
|1,870,090
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|377,429
|$
|251,491
|Accrued liabilities
|376,985
|30,121
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|18,101
|16,785
|Current portion of finance lease liability
|51,151
|147,040
|Current portion of debt
|98,174
|10,331
|Customer deposits
|16,752
|16,125
|Deferred revenue
|12,550
|3,594
|Due to customer
|2,658
|4,807
|Other current liabilities
|65,518
|19,431
|Total current liabilities
|1,019,318
|499,725
|Long-term portion of operating lease liability
|45,051
|58,800
|Long-term portion of finance lease liability
|20,502
|15
|Long-term debt
|2,594,501
|677,825
|Total liabilities
|3,679,372
|1,236,365
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
|Temporary equity
|Series E preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 301,673 shares issued and 281,673 shares outstanding at February 28, 2026, and 301,673 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2025
|6,432
|6,932
|Series E-1 preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 62,500 shares authorized, 62,500 shares issued and 62,189 shares outstanding at February 28, 2026, and 62,500 shares issued and 62,485 shares outstanding at May 31, 2025
|56,728
|57,011
|Series G preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,030,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2026, and 78,000 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2025
|-
|72,094
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|923,065
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 292,549,415 shares issued and 285,384,115 shares outstanding at February 28, 2026, and 234,200,868 shares issued and 224,909,669 shares outstanding at May 31, 2025
|293
|230
|Treasury stock, 7,165,300 shares at February 28, 2026 and 9,291,199 shares at May 31, 2025, at cost
|(52,737
|)
|(31,400
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|2,216,722
|1,009,913
|Accumulated deficit
|(583,057
|)
|(481,055
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Applied Digital Corporation
|1,581,221
|497,688
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|6,246,818
|$
|1,870,090
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28, 2026
|February 28, 2025
|February 28, 2026
|February 28, 2025
|Revenue:
|Revenue
|$
|126,637
|$
|52,921
|$
|352,562
|$
|175,567
|Related party revenue
|-
|-
|-
|1,926
|Total revenue
|126,637
|52,921
|352,562
|177,493
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenues (1)
|72,832
|49,141
|235,398
|162,562
|Selling, general and administrative (2) (3)
|79,723
|22,723
|166,814
|66,852
|Loss (gain) on classification of held for sale (4)
|59,650
|-
|59,650
|(24,616
|)
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|99
|-
|2,343
|769
|Total costs and expenses
|212,304
|71,864
|464,205
|205,567
|Operating loss
|(85,667
|)
|(18,943
|)
|(111,643
|)
|(28,074
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(2,387
|)
|8,897
|18,883
|23,687
|Gain on change in fair value of derivatives
|(9,417
|)
|-
|(22,543
|)
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of investment (5)
|(3,305
|)
|-
|(6,072
|)
|-
|Loss on conversion of debt
|-
|-
|-
|33,612
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|-
|-
|85,439
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,177
|-
|1,177
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants
|-
|6,421
|-
|6,421
|Net loss before income tax expense
|(70,558
|)
|(35,438
|)
|(101,911
|)
|(178,410
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2
|)
|117
|21
|118
|Net loss
|(70,556
|)
|(35,555
|)
|(101,932
|)
|(178,528
|)
|Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(28,747
|)
|-
|(31,910
|)
|-
|Preferred dividends
|(1,558
|)
|(540
|)
|(4,705
|)
|(1,213
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(100,861
|)
|$
|(36,095
|)
|$
|(138,547
|)
|$
|(179,741
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|281,982,553
|222,454,578
|271,670,830
|193,405,721
|
(1) Includes depreciation and amortization of $19.5 million and $17.5 million for the three months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025, and $30.4 million and $75.4 million for the nine months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025, respectively.
(2) Includes depreciation and amortization of $1.3 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025, and $3.1 million and $4.1 million for the nine months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025, respectively.
(3) Includes related party selling, general and administrative expense of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025, and $0.2 million for each of the nine months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025, respectively.
(4) Includes $25 million received in connection with the sale of the Company's Garden City facility upon the achievement of conditional approval requirements and escrowed funds were released during the nine months ended February 28, 2025.
(5) Includes related party gain on change in fair value of investment of $2.0 million for each of the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026. See Note 5 – Related Party Transactions for further discussion of related party transactions.
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28, 2026
|February 28, 2025
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(101,932
|)
|$
|(178,528
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|33,552
|79,540
|Stock-based compensation
|94,741
|10,233
|Lease expense
|16,310
|23,911
|Gain on change in fair value of derivatives
|(22,543
|)
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of investment
|(6,072
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of related party debt
|-
|1,177
|Non-cash interest expense
|74,989
|11,515
|Loss (gain) on classification of held for sale
|59,650
|(24,616
|)
|Loss on conversion of debt
|-
|33,612
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|85,439
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|2,343
|769
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants issued
|-
|6,421
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(13,923
|)
|(10,722
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(88,229
|)
|(4,072
|)
|Customer deposits
|627
|2,306
|Related party customer deposits
|-
|(1,549
|)
|Deferred revenue
|8,956
|(32,795
|)
|Related party deferred revenue
|-
|(1,692
|)
|Accounts payable
|(171,583
|)
|(88,378
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|64,613
|(12,319
|)
|Due to customer
|(2,149
|)
|(8,195
|)
|Lease assets and liabilities
|14,773
|(13,557
|)
|Other assets
|(6,983
|)
|(757
|)
|CASH FLOW USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(42,860
|)
|(122,257
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment and other assets
|(1,576,697
|)
|(483,340
|)
|Proceeds from satisfaction of contingency on sale of assets
|-
|25,000
|Finance lease prepayments
|-
|(4,840
|)
|Investment in companies
|(17,000
|)
|(2,498
|)
|CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(1,593,697
|)
|(465,678
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of finance leases
|(94,455
|)
|(93,992
|)
|Borrowings of long-term debt
|2,504,863
|650,000
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(432,536
|)
|(290,535
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(81,168
|)
|(42,903
|)
|Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting
|(24,838
|)
|(2,970
|)
|Noncontrolling interest contributions
|900,000
|-
|Noncontrolling interest issuance costs
|(62,018
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|196,366
|191,590
|Common stock issuance costs
|(5,949
|)
|(10,253
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|739,998
|100,489
|Preferred stock issuance costs
|(11,868
|)
|(8,914
|)
|Redemption of preferred stock
|(793
|)
|-
|Dividends issued on preferred stock
|(4,705
|)
|(1,213
|)
|Warrant issuance costs
|(8,250
|)
|-
|Exercise of warrants
|6,265
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of SAFE agreement included in long-term debt
|-
|12,000
|Repurchase of shares
|-
|(31,342
|)
|Proceeds from convertible notes
|-
|450,000
|Purchase of capped call options
|-
|(51,750
|)
|Purchase of prepaid forward contract
|-
|(52,736
|)
|CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|3,620,912
|817,471
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28, 2026
|February 28, 2025
|NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
|1,984,355
|229,536
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|123,318
|31,688
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
|2,107,673
|261,224
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Interest paid
|$
|93,455
|$
|54,855
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES
|Operating right-of-use assets obtained by lease obligation
|-
|20,280
|Finance right-of-use assets obtained by lease obligation
|$
|25,214
|$
|106,754
|Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|(564,230
|)
|$
|142,787
|Conversion of debt to common stock
|$
|-
|$
|104,945
|Consideration for guarantee of an affiliate's obligations
|$
|2,000
|$
|-
|Conversion of preferred stock to common stock
|$
|800,214
|$
|53,191
|Cashless exercise of warrants
|$
|1
|$
|5
|Issuance of warrants, at fair value
|$
|104,705
|$
|50,586
|Non-cash dividends paid in-kind
|$
|(31,980
|)
|$
|-
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28, 2026
|February 28, 2025
|February 28, 2026
|February 28, 2025
|Adjusted revenue
|Total Revenue (GAAP)
|$
|126,637
|$
|52,921
|$
|352,562
|$
|177,493
|Less: Cloud Services Business revenue
|(18,087
|)
|(17,754
|)
|(53,207
|)
|(71,313
|)
|Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
|$
|108,550
|$
|35,167
|$
|299,355
|$
|106,180
|Adjusted operating income
|Operating loss (GAAP)
|$
|(85,667
|)
|$
|(18,943
|)
|$
|(111,643
|)
|$
|(28,074
|)
|Operating loss from the Cloud Services Business
|52,194
|10,308
|24,919
|31,928
|Stock-based compensation
|48,946
|9,035
|91,444
|10,935
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|107
|3
|280
|173
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|6,145
|992
|20,904
|12,360
|Litigation expenses (3)
|320
|174
|872
|1,341
|(Gain) loss on abandonment of assets
|(7
|)
|-
|1,744
|769
|Gain on classification of held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|(24,616
|)
|Accelerated depreciation and amortization (4)
|-
|-
|-
|45
|Restructuring expenses (5)
|358
|43
|1,093
|43
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|3,219
|271
|4,001
|558
|Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|25,615
|$
|1,883
|$
|33,614
|$
|5,462
|Adjusted operating margin
|24
|%
|5
|%
|11
|%
|5
|%
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(70,556
|)
|$
|(35,555
|)
|$
|(101,932
|)
|$
|(178,528
|)
|Operating loss from the Cloud Services Business
|52,194
|10,308
|24,919
|31,928
|Interest expense directly attributable to the Cloud Services Business
|2,058
|4,541
|7,897
|13,444
|Stock-based compensation
|48,946
|9,035
|91,444
|10,935
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|107
|3
|280
|173
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|6,145
|992
|20,904
|12,360
|Litigation expenses (3)
|320
|174
|872
|1,341
|(Gain) loss on abandonment of assets
|(7
|)
|-
|1,744
|769
|Gain on classification of held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|(24,616
|)
|Accelerated depreciation and amortization (4)
|-
|-
|-
|45
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative
|(9,417
|)
|-
|(22,543
|)
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of investment
|(3,305
|)
|-
|(6,072
|)
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants
|-
|6,421
|-
|6,421
|Loss on conversion of debt
|-
|-
|-
|33,612
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|-
|-
|85,439
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,177
|-
|1,177
|Restructuring expenses (5)
|358
|43
|1,093
|43
|Interest expense on convertible debt (7)
|3,094
|-
|-
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|3,219
|271
|4,001
|558
|Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|33,156
|$
|(2,590
|)
|$
|22,607
|$
|(4,899
|)
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (8)
|382,306,393
|222,454,578
|325,850,275
|193,405,721
|Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.03
|)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(70,556
|)
|$
|(35,555
|)
|$
|(101,932
|)
|$
|(178,528
|)
|Operating loss from the Cloud Services Business
|52,194
|10,308
|24,919
|31,928
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(2,387
|)
|8,897
|18,883
|23,687
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2
|)
|117
|21
|118
|Depreciation and amortization (4)
|18,524
|4,375
|31,263
|13,230
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(2,227
|)
|$
|(11,858
|)
|$
|(26,846
|)
|$
|(109,565
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|48,946
|9,035
|91,444
|10,935
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|107
|3
|280
|173
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|6,145
|992
|20,904
|12,360
|Litigation expenses (3)
|320
|174
|872
|1,341
|Research and development expenses (4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on classification of held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|(24,616
|)
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative
|(9,417
|)
|-
|(22,543
|)
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of investment
|(3,305
|)
|-
|(6,072
|)
|-
|(Gain) loss on abandonment of assets
|(7
|)
|-
|1,744
|769
|Loss on conversion of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33,612
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|-
|-
|85,439
|Loss on change in fair value of related party debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on change in fair value of warrants
|-
|6,421
|-
|6,421
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,177
|-
|1,177
|Loss on legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring expenses (5)
|358
|43
|1,093
|43
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|3,219
|271
|4,001
|558
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|44,139
|$
|6,258
|$
|64,877
|$
|18,647
|
(1) Represents costs incurred for the non-recurring repair and replacement of equipment at our data center facilities.
(2) Represents legal, accounting and consulting costs incurred in association with certain discrete transactions and projects.
(3) Represents non-recurring litigation expense associated with our defense of class action lawsuits and legal fees related to matters with certain former employees. We do not expect to incur these expenses on a regular basis.
(4) Represents the acceleration of expense related to assets that were abandoned by us due to operational failure or other reasons. Depreciation and amortization in this amount is included in Depreciation and Amortization expense within our calculation of EBITDA, and therefore is not added back as a management adjustment in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.
(5) Represents non-recurring expenses associated with employee separations.
(6) Represents expenses that are not representative of our expected ongoing costs.
(7) Represents interest expense excluded from the calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (Non-GAAP) that would occur if the Convertible Notes had been converted into stock at the beginning of the period. This adjustment is only present in periods where its effect would be dilutive.
(8) Includes shares that would be issued upon conversion of our outstanding Convertible Notes totaling 46,144,395 shares.
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