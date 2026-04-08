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Onekey® MLS Opens The Door To Home Searches At Onekeymls
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OneKey® MLS, the largest Multiple Listing Service in the New York Metro Area, has officially launched an updated consumer home search experience at OneKeyMLS-uniquely designed to provide homebuyers with a direct search rooted in verified MLS data. Every listing result ties directly to the listing brokerage and connects potential buyers directly to the listing agent without additional cost, giving homebuyers across the region a straightforward, accurate way to search.
Unlike portal-driven platforms that prioritize advertiser relationships over accuracy, OneKeyMLS was built around the professionals who represent buyers and sellers every day.
Buyers get reliable listings. Brokers get direct connections. No middleman takes a cut.
This is a consumer search platform built by the industry, for the industry.
"OneKeyMLS is where MLS data meets the people it's meant to serve," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. "Buyers get accuracy they can trust, and our participants get meaningful visibility - that's a win we've been working toward."
OneKeyMLS features Roomvo, an interactive tool that lets buyers redesign listing photos in real time by changing flooring, wall colors, and finishes. Listings with Roomvo receive up to 170% more showing requests and three times greater engagement, encouraging buyers to spend more time exploring properties.
OneKey's partner in this endeavor, Broker Public Portal (BPP), was established through a collaboration among brokerages and MLS organizations nationwide with a clear mandate: build a consumer search platform governed by the real estate industry, not by advertising revenue. The result is a search experience grounded in data integrity, transparent broker attribution, and technology designed around how today's buyers look for homes.
Through the partnership, OneKey® MLS listings will also be featured on Cribio, BPP's national home search site, broadening participants' exposure at no additional effort.
OneKey® MLS serves real estate professionals across 11 counties: New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, and Greene.
Unlike portal-driven platforms that prioritize advertiser relationships over accuracy, OneKeyMLS was built around the professionals who represent buyers and sellers every day.
Buyers get reliable listings. Brokers get direct connections. No middleman takes a cut.
This is a consumer search platform built by the industry, for the industry.
"OneKeyMLS is where MLS data meets the people it's meant to serve," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. "Buyers get accuracy they can trust, and our participants get meaningful visibility - that's a win we've been working toward."
OneKeyMLS features Roomvo, an interactive tool that lets buyers redesign listing photos in real time by changing flooring, wall colors, and finishes. Listings with Roomvo receive up to 170% more showing requests and three times greater engagement, encouraging buyers to spend more time exploring properties.
OneKey's partner in this endeavor, Broker Public Portal (BPP), was established through a collaboration among brokerages and MLS organizations nationwide with a clear mandate: build a consumer search platform governed by the real estate industry, not by advertising revenue. The result is a search experience grounded in data integrity, transparent broker attribution, and technology designed around how today's buyers look for homes.
Through the partnership, OneKey® MLS listings will also be featured on Cribio, BPP's national home search site, broadening participants' exposure at no additional effort.
OneKey® MLS serves real estate professionals across 11 counties: New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, and Greene.
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