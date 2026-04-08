M3 Appoints Ross Serven As Vice President Data & Artificial Intelligence And Paul Guerrero As Vice President Engineering

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles underscore M3's commitment to advancing AI-driven innovation and delivering worldclass engineering excellence across its platform.

As the hospitality industry faces increasing operational complexity and rising expectations for efficiency, M3 continues to pioneer intelligent, scalable technology solutions that empower hoteliers nationwide. The addition of Serven and Guerrero strengthens the company's ability to accelerate product innovation, enhance platform performance, and deliver transformative value to customers.

“Ross and Paul each bring exceptional expertise and a deep passion for building technology that makes a meaningful difference for our customers,” said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of M3.“Ross will guide our AI strategy with a focus on responsible, customer-centric innovation, while Paul's engineering leadership will ensure our platform continues to scale with the reliability and performance our industry demands. Together, they will help shape the next generation of M3's solutions.”

Ross Serven - Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence

In this newly created role, Serven will lead M3's end-to-end data and AI strategy and execution – building the foundation that powers customer-facing capabilities of our SaaS offerings, as well as the internal analytics, forecasting, and automation that drive operational efficiency, excellence, and insights. This role will oversee all aspects of data platform architecture, AI capabilities, product enablement, governance, and analytics strategy.

Paul Guerrero - Vice President of Engineering

Guerrero, a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in SaaS, cloud-native architecture, and large-scale software delivery, joins M3 to oversee engineering strategy and execution. With a background spanning transformation initiatives, data analytics, and modern cloud technologies, Guerrero brings a strong track record of building high-performing engineering organizations and delivering enterprise-grade solutions.

In his role, Guerrero will lead M3's engineering teams in advancing platform scalability, reliability, and innovation, ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of hospitality organizations across the country.

Driving the Future of Hospitality Technology

Through continued investment in responsible AI, modern engineering practices, and customer-focused innovation, M3 empowers hospitality organizations to operate more efficiently, respond quickly to changing business conditions, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

About M3

M3 is a leading provider of cloud-based accounting, financial reporting, and business intelligence solutions for the hospitality industry. M3's platform, including Accounting CoreTM and CoreSelectTM, are used by over 9,000 hotel properties across North America, helping owners and management companies streamline their financial operations. Learn more at .