Infobip Brings Together More Than 1,000 Engineers And Reaffirms Strong Focus On AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Infobip's DevDays shows how the business is investing in its people and platform to build AI into daily decisions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,April 2026 – AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip, which celebrates its 20anniversary this month, brought together over 1,000 of its engineers from across the world for DevDays 2026, with the goal of strengthening AI competencies and exploring what it means to be an AI-first business.

The event showcased how teams across the business are using AI in their daily work to build more conversational, personal customer experiences that drive loyalty for businesses and brands. Over the last 20 years, Infobip has focused on helping businesses communicate better with their customers, at scale, across every channel.

As highlighted at the event, for Infobip artificial intelligence is not merely a future strategic goal, but an ongoing process already taking place at all levels of the organisation. Within Infobip's global communications platform, and a reach of more than seven billion mobile devices globally, AI is becoming an inseparable part of the company's strategy and is built into the way it develops products and goes to market.

Infobip's DevDays 2026 was a celebration of engineering excellence and made it clear that AI products are only as good as the people behind them, highlighting why it's so important to invest in people, empowering them with the skills and knowledge to work confidently with AI.

Izabel Jelenić, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Infobip, said:“We have always been innovators, it is part of our identity and our culture. The combination of who we are and the direction technology is evolving gives us the opportunity to move faster, build better, and continuously raise the bar. Artificial intelligence must be deeply embedded in the way we think, design, make decisions and execute. That is why we place particular focus on developing internal competencies and a deep understanding of artificial intelligence at all levels of the organisation – from engineering to business functions – in order to build a solid foundation for developing advanced AI solutions for the global market.”

AgentOS, Infobip's intelligent foundation for autonomous customer communications, exemplifies its AI-first approach. AgentOS combines AI agents, people, data and channels into a single environment to help businesses choose the right channel, trigger the next action and bring in a human when needed, all on Infobip's global infrastructure. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Infobip_DevDays_Saša Erak" src="#" alt="Infobip_DevDays_Saša Erak" width="379" data-bit="iit" />

Saša Erak, VP Engineering at Infobip, added:“Being AI-first does not mean blindly automating processes, but deliberately embedding artificial intelligence into the way we design and improve our work. We are systematically reshaping our operating model: measuring where AI accelerates work, automating repetitive tasks and redirecting energy toward decisions and outcomes that AI cannot take over. Artificial intelligence brings speed, scalability and analytical power, while people retain judgement, creativity, context and trust.”

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.