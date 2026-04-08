IPL 2026: Inside KL Rahul's Luxurious Homes Mumbai Glam Meets Bangalore Calm (PHOTOS)

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals look forward to score crucial points against Gujarat Titans today. Here's looking at Delhi's star player KL Rahul's home at Mumbai and Bangalore where he lives with his wife Athiya Shetty

The couple's Bandra residence is all about quiet sophistication. Think soft white walls, muted furniture, and warm wooden flooring that create a calming, Pinterest-worthy vibe. Expansive glass windows open up to sweeping sea views, flooding the space with natural light and making every corner feel effortlessly photogenic.

Their family room, detailed with premium wood finishes and minimal décor, showcases a refined aesthetic that leans toward understated elegance rather than excess. The balcony, often seen in their social media posts, doubles as a sunset-viewing haven - a small yet powerful reminder that luxury lies in experiences as much as design.

Away from Mumbai's glamour, Rahul's home in Bangalore offers a completely different mood - grounded, open, and deeply personal. Located in the quiet lanes of Benson Town, the house reflects his preference for earthy tones, airy layouts, and a strong indoor-outdoor connection.

One of the most relatable features? The balcony-turned-workout zone. During 2020, Rahul transformed this space into a functional fitness area, blending lifestyle with practicality. It's a reminder that even celebrity homes can inspire everyday living - not just admiration.

Beyond his primary residences, KL Rahul has also invested in spaces that reflect both luxury and long-term vision. His sprawling Goa vacation home, designed with natural materials and eco-conscious elements, taps into a growing trend of sustainable celebrity living.

In addition, the couple's move into a premium Bandra apartment and their reported land purchase in Thane highlight a keen interest in real estate. With family ties to Suniel Shetty, property investments seem to be both a lifestyle choice and a strategic move. And of course, their home wouldn't be complete without Simba - their beloved pet, who adds warmth and personality to every space.