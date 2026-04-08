Global Leaders Urge Diplomacy After US-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

A powerful coalition of global leaders has issued a joint statement following the announcement of a temporary halt in hostilities between the United States and Iran, emphasising that diplomacy must now replace military action to prevent a total regional collapse. The communique, endorsed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, alongside top EU officials, underscored the urgency of the moment.

"We welcome the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran today," the leaders stated, while noting the involvement of regional intermediaries. "We thank Pakistan and all partners involved for facilitating this important agreement." The group, which also included Danish acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa, made it clear that the truce must be the first step toward a permanent resolution.

Global Leaders Urge Swift, Lasting Peace

"The goal must now be to negotiate a swift and lasting end to the war within the coming days. This can only be achieved through diplomatic means," the joint statement read. Pushing for an immediate transition to the peace table, the world leaders added, "We strongly encourage quick progress towards a substantive negotiated settlement."

The coalition warned that the stakes extend beyond the immediate battlefield, impacting global stability and the lives of millions. According to the statement, a negotiated settlement "will be crucial to protect the civilian population of Iran and ensure security in the region. It can avert a severe global energy crisis."

Aligning themselves with the ongoing mediation efforts, the leaders noted, "We support these diplomatic efforts. To this end, we are in close contact with the United States and other partners."

The joint declaration also called for an expansion of the peace efforts to other volatile fronts in the Middle East. "We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon," the leaders urged. Furthermore, with global oil markets on edge, the signatories pledged their combined resources to keep critical maritime corridors operational. "Our Governments will contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

US Announces Two-Week Ceasefire

This collective diplomatic push follows a decisive move by US President Donald Trump, who suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran. Announcing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire, the President indicated that a 10-point proposal received from Tehran is considered "workable".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that the proposal would serve as the groundwork for a permanent deal, while asserting that the US has already achieved the majority of its military objectives. "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said. He further noted, "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate." According to the US President, Iran has consented to nearly all previous points of contention, and this two-week window is intended to allow for the finalisation of a permanent agreement.

Iran Accepts Peace Terms, Agrees to Pause Operations

Reciprocating this overture, the Iranian leadership accepted the peace terms, agreeing to both a pause in military operations and the provision of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed the Islamic Republic's stance on X, stating that Iran would halt its military activity, provided it was not targeted. "Considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, as well as the announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi wrote.

Formal Negotiations to Begin in Islamabad

The diplomatic process is set to escalate quickly, with formal talks scheduled for Friday in Islamabad. The negotiations will be led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and a US delegation headed by Vice-President JD Vance. (ANI)

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