MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pronto Translations Reports Human Interpreters Remain Critical as AI Expands Across Language Services New York-based firm highlights limits of AI in live communication and rising demand for skilled interpreters in high-stakes environments

April 08, 2026 10:43 AM EDT | Source: Evertise AI PR

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Pronto Translations, a New York-based provider of interpretation and translation services, reports that human interpreters remain critical in professional settings despite the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence across the language services industry.







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The global language services market, was valued at approximately $76.2 billion in 2025. Growth is being driven in part by advances in AI-powered translation, increased international trade, and rising demand for multilingual digital content. Machine translation, in particular, has become a standard tool for processing written content at scale.

Industry data from Nimdzi Insights and CSA Research indicates that more than 40% of organizations are using or testing AI-based language tools, primarily for translation, customer support, and internal communication. In many cases, these tools are integrated into workflows to improve speed and reduce cost.

Pronto Translations notes that while AI has proven effective in translation, its capabilities do not extend reliably to interpretation.

"Translation and interpretation are often grouped together, but they operate under entirely different conditions," said Joshua B. Cohen, CEO of Pronto Translations. "Translation allows time to review and correct. Interpretation happens live. Once something is said, it cannot be taken back."

Interpretation requires real-time understanding, processing, and delivery of meaning across languages. Interpreters must manage tone, intent, cultural nuance, and subject-specific terminology simultaneously, often in fast-paced and unpredictable environments. They must also respond to interruptions, overlapping speech, and incomplete statements without losing accuracy.

Research from the European Language Industry Survey (ELIS 2024), supported by the European Commission, shows that AI systems continue to struggle in live interpretation scenarios. Performance declines in situations involving ambiguity, multiple speakers, or specialized terminology, all of which are common in legal, medical, and business settings.

In these environments, the consequences of error are significant. A misinterpreted statement can affect legal outcomes, patient safety, regulatory compliance, and commercial negotiations.

Despite these risks, AI tools are increasingly being used for basic interpretation tasks such as internal meetings and informal communication. While suitable for low-risk use cases, Pronto Translations cautions against relying on automated systems in environments where accuracy is essential.

At the same time, demand for experienced human interpreters continues to grow. Pronto Translations reports increased demand over the past 18 months for legal, medical, and conference interpretation services, particularly among organizations operating in regulated or high-risk environments.

"AI is changing how language services are delivered, especially in translation," Cohen said. "But interpretation requires judgment, context, and accountability. These are not areas where technology can replace trained professionals."

The company notes that the market is becoming more defined. Routine communication is increasingly supported by automation, while high-stakes interpretation is becoming more specialized and more dependent on human expertise.

Pronto Translations advises organizations to clearly distinguish between low-risk and high-risk communication when evaluating the use of AI. While technology can support efficiency, it should not replace professional interpreters in situations where precision and clarity are required.

For interpreters, the shift reinforces the importance of specialization and professional development. Expertise in areas such as law, healthcare, finance, and international relations remains in demand, as clients prioritize professionals who can operate confidently in complex, domain-specific environments.

"The role of the interpreter has always been about more than language," Cohen added. "It is about ensuring that communication is understood exactly as intended. That responsibility cannot be automated."

With more than two decades of experience, Pronto Translations continues to support organizations that rely on accurate, reliable interpretation services, while advocating for the role of human expertise in an increasingly automated industry.

About Pronto Translations

Founded in 1999, Pronto Translations is a New York-based provider of professional interpretation and translation services supporting international institutions, government agencies, NGOs, and global organizations. The company specializes in conference, legal, and medical interpretation, as well as multilingual communication across more than 120 languages. Operating 24/7 across multiple time zones, Pronto Translations combines experienced linguists with structured project management to deliver accurate and reliable language support for high-stakes environments.

Media Contact

Joshua B. Cohen

Chief Executive Officer

Pronto Translations

Tel: +1 646 984 4073

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Source: Evertise AI PR