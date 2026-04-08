Raleigh Attorney Christopher Detwiler Recognized Among The National Trial Lawyers Top 100

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"Attorney Detwiler said,“I'm honored to be recognized by The National Trial Lawyers. This distinction reflects my commitment to thoroughly examining every case and advocating for clients when their rights, record, and future are on the line.""The distinction recognizes Attorney Detwiler's dedication to client advocacy and excellence in criminal defense across Raleigh and Wake County, North Carolina.

Christopher R. Detwiler, a Raleigh criminal defense attorney, has been named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100. The designation is limited to a select number of attorneys in each state and is granted through an invitation-only process. Selection begins with peer nominations, followed by a detailed review that includes independent research into an attorney's case work, professional background, and standing within the legal community.

Attorney Detwiler's selection reflects his continued work representing individuals facing criminal charges throughout Raleigh and nearby Wake County communities. He handles a range of cases in which clients need guidance after being charged with a DWI, a traffic offense, a misdemeanor, or a felony. Much of his work involves a close review of how an arrest occurred, how evidence was obtained, and whether procedural issues could affect the course of a case.

At The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, a significant portion of that work involves serving as a DWI lawyer. These cases often move quickly and can affect driving privileges, employment, and insurance, making it important to examine the details of the stop, testing procedures, and overall timeline early in the process.

As part of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Attorney Detwiler is connected to a nationwide network of trial attorneys and has access to continuing legal education, case materials, and opportunities for professional collaboration. These resources help him stay current on changes in trial practice, legal procedures, and issues affecting criminal defense.

The acknowledgment as a Top 100 lawyer also provides opportunities to connect with attorneys handling complex cases in other jurisdictions. While each state approaches these legal matters differently, those conversations can offer attorneys a broader perspective on how cases are analyzed and addressed.

Attorney Detwiler's criminal defense work continues to reflect the level of attention and steady preparation required to support positive outcomes for his clients.

About Attorney Christopher R. Detwiler

Christopher R. Detwiler is a Raleigh-based criminal defense attorney serving Wake County, North Carolina. Attorney Detwiler represents clients facing DWI charges, misdemeanor offenses, assault charges, and moving violations.