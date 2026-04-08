1000L Planetary Concrete Mixer Concrete Batching Plant 50M3 Per Hour

At a high-end cement product and building materials production base in Mexico, a CO-NELE CMP1500/1000 planetary concrete mixer is uniformly mixing concrete raw materials at a speed of 50 revolutions per minute. It boasts a mixing power of 37 kilowatts, a stable duty cycle of 60 seconds, and a discharge capacity of 1,000 liters per batch.

The problems of shaft sticking and uneven mixing common in traditional mixers handling precast concrete have virtually disappeared with this planetary mixer.

High capacity and high efficiency

The hydraulically driven discharge gate is strongerthan the pneumatic system and avoids the phenomenon that the pneumatics cannot be opened

Advantage-1000l planetary mixer concrete batching plant with installation service

1. CO-NELE mpc vertical planetary pan mixer suitable for mixing all high-quality concrete (dry, rigid, semi-rigid and plastic concrete) and in the shortest time to reach high homogeneity, can be applied to glass, ceramics, refractories and other industries.

2. 1000Liter cmp1000 Vertical planetary concrete pan mixer installation service Specially developed gear box (patented technology), can be balanced and effective allocation of power to each of the stirring device, even in harsh production conditions, the mixer can guarantee high efficiency and low noise operation. While saving space, compared with the traditional gear box, mixer repair space increased by 30%.

3. 1000L Vertical planetary concrete mixer with spare parts, Flexible coupling and hydraulic couple (option) can effectively protect the transmission system from overload shocks.

4. Vertical planetary concrete mixer 1000Liter with Mixing blades high nickel alloys are more resistant to wear, while a polyurethane blade optional.

5. 1000Liter CMP1000 Vertical planetary concrete mixer installation service, for stirring different materials, the choice of cast iron liners, imported wear plate and high hard facing materials.

6. Choose from the best model to the customization of specific applications, as well as the maintenance and service work, we are able to provide a full range of technical support and protection.