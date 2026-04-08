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Matrix Cameras Achieve Native Integration With Milestone Xprotect®, Advancing Open Video Surveillance Architectures
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix announced native integration of its enterprise-grade Network Cameras with Milestone XProtect®, the world's leading open platform video management software. The integration is officially verified and listed under Milestone's Supported Devices List, providing independent confirmation of interoperability for consultants, system integrators, and enterprise customers.
The integration enables Matrix cameras to operate seamlessly within Milestone XProtect® without the need for additional middleware, plugins, or custom development. This allows customers to design and deploy open video surveillance systems that are scalable, resilient, and aligned with long-term operational requirements.
By combining Matrix's hardware engineering capabilities with Milestone's open VMS architecture, the partnership supports surveillance deployments where system longevity, design flexibility, and predictable performance are critical.
Seamless Operation Within Milestone XProtect®
The integration delivers a consistent and intuitive experience for system operators and administrators directly within the Milestone XProtect® interface.
Key benefits include:
● Native access to live and recorded video streams within Milestone XProtect®
● Direct control of camera features, including PTZ operations
● Reliable performance in continuous recording and high-throughput environments
● Faster deployments with reduced integration risk through Milestone-validated compatibility
● Flexibility to scale across campuses, multi-site enterprises, and city-wide surveillance networks
Compatibility Confirmed Through Milestone's Technology Partner Program
Matrix cameras are listed on Milestone's official Supported Devices List, offering independent verification of compatibility. This provides added confidence to consultants, system integrators, and end customers planning long-term surveillance deployments based on open architectures.
Built for Large and Multi-Site Surveillance Deployments
Customers can integrate Matrix cameras into existing Milestone-based systems, expand deployments over time, and avoid vendor lock-in. The integration supports surveillance environments that must evolve without disrupting operations or compromising performance.
“Enterprise surveillance systems are expected to operate reliably for years, often across changing requirements,” said Mr. Tarun Sharma, Senior VP, Marketing, Matrix. Our integration with Milestone XProtect® ensures customers are not forced into rigid ecosystems. Instead, they gain the freedom to design open, scalable systems that perform consistently today and remain adaptable as needs evolve.”
“Open platforms succeed when devices integrate reliably and transparently,” said Allan Tange, Director for Technology Partner Management, Milestone Systems.“Matrix cameras have been verified to meet our compatibility standards and are posted on our Supported Devices List, giving system designers and end customers confidence that they can build scalable, long-term surveillance solutions on Milestone XProtect®.”
Together, Matrix and Milestone are strengthening the foundation for open, interoperable, and future-ready video surveillance systems.
About Matrix
Founded in 1991, Matrix is a global provider of enterprise-grade video surveillance, access control, and communication solutions, serving customers across critical infrastructure, commercial, and industrial sectors.
Matrix designs and manufactures IP cameras, video management systems, network video recorders, and access control solutions built for reliability, scalability, and long-term performance. With nearly 40 percent of its workforce dedicated to research and development, Matrix maintains a strong focus on engineering-led innovation.
Matrix operates across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, supported by a global network of over 4,000 channel partners. Its solutions comply with international standards and are trusted by organizations seeking secure, open, and future-ready security architectures.
The integration enables Matrix cameras to operate seamlessly within Milestone XProtect® without the need for additional middleware, plugins, or custom development. This allows customers to design and deploy open video surveillance systems that are scalable, resilient, and aligned with long-term operational requirements.
By combining Matrix's hardware engineering capabilities with Milestone's open VMS architecture, the partnership supports surveillance deployments where system longevity, design flexibility, and predictable performance are critical.
Seamless Operation Within Milestone XProtect®
The integration delivers a consistent and intuitive experience for system operators and administrators directly within the Milestone XProtect® interface.
Key benefits include:
● Native access to live and recorded video streams within Milestone XProtect®
● Direct control of camera features, including PTZ operations
● Reliable performance in continuous recording and high-throughput environments
● Faster deployments with reduced integration risk through Milestone-validated compatibility
● Flexibility to scale across campuses, multi-site enterprises, and city-wide surveillance networks
Compatibility Confirmed Through Milestone's Technology Partner Program
Matrix cameras are listed on Milestone's official Supported Devices List, offering independent verification of compatibility. This provides added confidence to consultants, system integrators, and end customers planning long-term surveillance deployments based on open architectures.
Built for Large and Multi-Site Surveillance Deployments
Customers can integrate Matrix cameras into existing Milestone-based systems, expand deployments over time, and avoid vendor lock-in. The integration supports surveillance environments that must evolve without disrupting operations or compromising performance.
“Enterprise surveillance systems are expected to operate reliably for years, often across changing requirements,” said Mr. Tarun Sharma, Senior VP, Marketing, Matrix. Our integration with Milestone XProtect® ensures customers are not forced into rigid ecosystems. Instead, they gain the freedom to design open, scalable systems that perform consistently today and remain adaptable as needs evolve.”
“Open platforms succeed when devices integrate reliably and transparently,” said Allan Tange, Director for Technology Partner Management, Milestone Systems.“Matrix cameras have been verified to meet our compatibility standards and are posted on our Supported Devices List, giving system designers and end customers confidence that they can build scalable, long-term surveillance solutions on Milestone XProtect®.”
Together, Matrix and Milestone are strengthening the foundation for open, interoperable, and future-ready video surveillance systems.
About Matrix
Founded in 1991, Matrix is a global provider of enterprise-grade video surveillance, access control, and communication solutions, serving customers across critical infrastructure, commercial, and industrial sectors.
Matrix designs and manufactures IP cameras, video management systems, network video recorders, and access control solutions built for reliability, scalability, and long-term performance. With nearly 40 percent of its workforce dedicated to research and development, Matrix maintains a strong focus on engineering-led innovation.
Matrix operates across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, supported by a global network of over 4,000 channel partners. Its solutions comply with international standards and are trusted by organizations seeking secure, open, and future-ready security architectures.
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