New GTA-Style Open-World Game Releases Today For PC

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Samson, an open-world action game from Liquid Swords, releases today (April 8) for PC gamers, bringing gritty urban combat and high-stakes driving to the crime-ridden streets of Tyndalston. Developed under the leadership of Christofer Sundberg, the ex-Just Cause director, the game looks very GTA-coded.

According to the official game synopsis, players control Samson, a hardened fighter returning to his unforgiving hometown where violence is currency and survival depends on muscle, speed, and nerve. Haunted by crushing debt and with his sister's life hanging in the balance, Samson must navigate hostile districts, backroom dens, and rooftop escapes in a city that remembers his past and won't forgive his present.

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Samson introduces unique systems that distinguish it from traditional open-world crime games. An Action Point System forces players to choose strategically and live with consequences. There's a dynamic law response to your activities, and a daily quota pressure, which, if escalated, makes suvival harder.

Combat and Progression

The game features dual combat systems focusing on close-quarters brawling and vehicular warfare. Cars aren't just transportation, they're blunt instruments for ramming, drifting, and smashing through enemies across industrial wastelands.

A comprehensive skill tree offers 25+ upgrades, allowing players to customise Samson's fighting style using momentum, terrain, and improvised weapons.

Tyndalston responds to player actions through shifting factions, evolving NPC interactions, and consequence-driven storytelling. The open-world districts harbor hostile blocks and hidden corners that reveal Samson's fractured family history.

Samson will be available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store today evening with an estimated price of around Dh90-100.

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