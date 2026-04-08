Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic Announces Star-Studded Pro-Am Lineup, Mclaren Mastercard Formula 1 Partnership, Live Concert, And On-Site Race Car Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International is proud to unveil an exceptional lineup of celebrities and notable figures set to participate in this year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Pro-Am, taking place at the renowned Dunes Golf and Beach Club. In addition to the star-studded field, ONEflight will showcase its growing global presence through its sponsorship of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, feature a McLaren F1 race car on-site, and host a headline concert performance by The Beach Boys.

A centerpiece of the event, the Pro-Am continues to deliver a unique fusion of world-class golf and celebrity participation, offering an unforgettable experience for players, sponsors, and fans alike.

Returning to the Pro-Am this year is Kurt Russell, who has confirmed his participation, along with fan favorites Michael Chiklis, Nick Swisher, Michael Peña, Cass Marie, David Arquette, Galen Gering, Carmine Giovinazzo, Matt Corboy, and Jennie Garth.

Joining for the first time is an impressive group of new participants, including entrepreneur Robert Herjavec and Zak Brown, CEO of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, alongside McLaren driver Lando Norris. Additional newcomers include Andrew Santino, Peter Gallagher, Paige Spiranac, Melissa Stark, and Oliver Hudson.

As part of ONEflight International's sponsorship of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, fans attending the tournament will have the rare opportunity to experience a McLaren Formula 1 race car on-site at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The display will serve as a centerpiece attraction, offering a close-up look at one of the most iconic machines in global motorsport and further connecting the worlds of elite golf and Formula 1 racing.

Adding to the excitement, ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will host a special live concert on Friday, May 8, featuring legendary American band The Beach Boys. Opening the show will be internationally acclaimed vocalist Benedetta Caretta, delivering a memorable entertainment experience for tournament attendees.

“The Pro-Am continues to be one of the most exciting and engaging aspects of tournament week,” said Ferren Rajput, CEO and Founder of ONEflight International.“With the addition of Zak Brown and Lando Norris, the strength of our returning celebrity field, the McLaren Formula 1 race car on display, and a live performance from The Beach Boys and Benedetta Caretta, we are delivering a truly elevated, world-class experience for our guests and partners.”

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Dunes Golf and Beach Club, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic continues to establish itself as one of the most dynamic stops on the PGA TOUR, blending elite competition with premium hospitality and unforgettable fan experiences.

The Pro-Am offers amateur participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside PGA TOUR professionals and celebrities, while fans can enjoy a unique combination of sport, entertainment, and innovation throughout tournament week.

About ONEflight International

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company's founding in 2010. It is the fastest-growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

To discover more, visit ONEflight.

ONEflight International

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Phone: (800) 990-5387



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