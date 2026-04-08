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Top AI-Powered Cybersecurity Stocks Gain On Anthropic's Glasswing


2026-04-08 02:14:15
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and cybersecurity stocks issues an alert on the sector as cyber stocks gain following news from Anthropic yesterday.

High performers Cloudflare (NYSE: NET ), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS ), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD ). saw gains yesterday following the news and are rising in this morning's sessions. Crowdstrike closed yesterday at $423.23 +24.62 (+6.18%) and is trading at $440.07

+16.84 (+3.98%) as the market opens.

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