MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Motors Launches the Xforce in Malaysia







Xforce

TOKYO, Apr 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors in Malaysia, began sales of the Xforce compact SUV on April 8. Pre‐orders have surpassed the initial target of 2,000 units since opening on February 5, 2026.

Positioned as a new core model for the Malaysian market alongside the Xpander, the Xforce is locally produced at the Pekan plant in Pahang by HICOM Automotive Manufacturers (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., the contract manufacturing partner of MMM.

The Xforce is a five-seater compact SUV developed under the concept "Best-suited buddy for an exciting life." Following its launch in Indonesia in November 2023, the Xforce was introduced to other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. As one of Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic models, it has earned praise for its stylish yet robust SUV design, offering a spacious and comfortable five-passenger cabin while maintaining a maneuverable, compact body size. In Malaysia, the Xforce continues to draw strong interest from a wide range of customers through its balance of urban practicality and SUV presence.

”Built on the trusted reliability and outstanding handling cultivated by Mitsubishi Motors, the Xforce aims to be a vehicle that supports a wide range of customer lifestyles,“ said Takashi Sakamaki, chief executive officer of MMM.”From everyday driving to more active pursuits, the Xforce is designed to encourage challenge and adventure. We remain committed to delivering vehicles that respond to evolving customer needs with a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction.”

Source: Mitsubishi MotorsSectors: Automotive