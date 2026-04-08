Domaine Carneros Named Sustainable Business Of The Year

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NAPA, Calif., April 8, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Earlier this year, Domaine Carneros Winery received the Sustainable Business of the Year award from the Napa Chamber of Commerce, presented by MCE Clean Energy, a not-for-profit public agency that has set the standard for clean energy in California since 2010. Domaine Carneros was founded by the Taittinger family nearly four decades ago with the conviction that the finest méthode traditionnelle sparkling wines begin with the healthiest land.







Image caption: Photo credit Curt Fischer for Domaine Carneros.

Since 1987, within the cool, fog-kissed Carneros AVA, the grower-producer winery has been committed to caring for the soil, the vines, and the people who tend to them as an inseparable part of crafting wines of the highest quality.

“When we installed our first solar array two decades ago, we were at the forefront of renewable energy adoption in the wine industry,” notes CEO Remi Cohen.“Today, our advanced microgrid technology represents the next generation of energy independence and environmental stewardship. As climate challenges intensify, Domaine Carneros continues its commitment to caring for the land as intentionally as we care for our wines, reducing our carbon footprint and raising the bar on renewable energy.”

REVOLUTIONARY MICROGRID TECHNOLOGY

In partnership with Schneider Electric who was named the world's most sustainable company in 2025 by Time magazine, Domaine Carneros deployed the EcoStruxureTM Microgrid in 2023, doubling the winery's energy generation capacity. The system integrates 614 upgraded solar panels generating 427 kilowatts of clean energy with a 250KVA battery backup and generator. This infrastructure ensures uninterrupted operations during increasingly common power outages due to wildfires and severe weather events, and the system stores excess solar energy generated during the day for use in the evenings or early mornings during peak demand.

The microgrid's intelligent controls leverage AI to optimize energy usage in real time, resulting in significant operational benefits:

Self-generation of up to 70% of energy for winery operations Annual savings of approximately $150,000 Ability to operate in“island mode” during grid outages Solar power production of 740MWh in the last year, equivalent to taking 110 cars off the road

The system also powers four electric vehicle charging stations for guests, seamlessly integrating green technology throughout the visitor experience.

AWARD-WINNING ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES

Domaine Carneros' comprehensive approach to sustainability has earned numerous prestigious recognitions, including:

2025 Napa Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Business of the Year 2025 RISE Leadership Award for Energy Efficiency and Saving 2024 City of Napa Leadership Recycling Award 2023 RISE Leadership Award for waste prevention and supply chain greening 2020 Napa Climate NOW! Climate Champion in the Business Category 2019 California Green Medal Business Award

The winery maintains multiple environmental certifications, including California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, Napa Green Vineyard & Winery, Bay Area Green Business, and Fish Friendly Farming.

BEYOND ENERGY: COMPREHENSIVE SUSTAINABILITY

Domaine Carneros implements sustainability throughout its operations:

Diverting an average of 85% of solid waste from landfills through composting, recycling, and reuse Recycling and reusing water used in production to irrigate estate vineyards Reusing 25% of packaging materials annually, saving over 1.2 million pieces since 2010 Practicing Integrated Pest Management with owl boxes and beneficial cover crops Composting approximately 450,000 pounds of food waste since 2013 Launching on-site grape pomace composting trials in 2025, expanding zero-waste ambitions to vineyard byproducts Implementing lighter weight bottles to reduce shipping impacts Offsetting carbon emissions from wine club shipment

“Domaine Carneros was built on a Taittinger family tenet rooted in their legendary commitment to estate ownership, that the finest wines begin with the healthiest land,” says CEO Remi Cohen.“That belief drives every decision we make in the vineyard and beyond, from how we manage water and energy to how we think about our responsibility to this land and our community.”

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ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS

Founded in 1987 and celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, Domaine Carneros embodies the vision of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, with terroir-driven sparkling wine crafted with the quality tenets of méthode traditionnelle production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, and 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery's iconic château is a landmark of the Napa Valley, welcoming guests to experience its estate sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs.”

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MEDIA CONTACT:

For additional information, images, and interview requests, please contact Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates at ... or 415-701-9463 (WINE).

News Source: Domaine Carneros

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