Brazil, A Market For Saudi Dates

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Saudi date producing and distributing company Siafa has joined the Anuga Select Brazil trade show looking for clients to make its first sales in Brazil. In three years' time, the goal is to export USD 2 million worth of different kinds of date products per year to leading retailers in Brazil. Saifa products are on display at the São Paulo expo alongside other Arab brands at a stand organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Siafa International Sales vice president Mario Moreira told ANBA this Wednesday (8) that the company is an established player in the Islamic world and ships product from Saudi Arabia to 40 countries. However, it is in the process of escalating its global presence, and Brazil is a potential market.

In Brazil, says Moreira, consumers realize the nutritional value of dates and associate them with health benefits. Boasting high fructose, potassium, magnesium, and fiber content, the date fruit is widespread in Arab countries. Some of the leading date producing countries in the world are in the Middle East and North Africa, such as Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

According to Moreira, there is space available for Saifa's products in Brazil. The company is a leading player in Saudi retail with a 40% market share. It has stores in Mecca and Medina, the holy cities of Islam, a staff of 1,500-plus employees, and controls its own production and distribution at an owned farm as well as two managed ones. Its portfolio features 350 products, and its best-selling dates are either plain or pistachio-filled ones.

“Demand for the product is growing in every country because, in addition to the religious aspect, nowadays, dates are associated with health benefits. The Brazilian market is booming. Date sales have been doubling each year,” he said.“Brazil has yet to have a Saudi Arabian supplier. Hence, this is a great opportunity for us,” the executive said.

Moreira argues that it is possible to introduce a new brand in Brazil with higher quality products than those currently available. The company's goal is to have its dates on sale at leading Brazilian supermarket chains in packs priced between BRL 20 for plain dates with no filling to BRL 80 for varieties with fillings or coated. Besides exhibiting at the food show, Moreira will have meetings in São Paulo throughout the week.“Anuga brings an innovative trade show concept to the market. It enables us to have longer conversations [with visitors at the stand],” he said.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum



Deividi Correa/Câmara Árabe

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