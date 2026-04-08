Middle East Crisis Poses Demand Slowdown, Delay Risks To Gems, Electronics, Other Sectors: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)The ongoing crisis in West Asia is emerging as a significant external shock for India, impacting the economy through disruptions in energy markets, trade flows, and logistics, according to a report by Dun & Bradstreet.

The report notes that uncertainties linked to the conflict are already affecting global supply chains, shipping routes, and financial conditions.

India's trade exposure to the Gulf–Levant region remains considerable, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of merchandise exports and about 21 per cent of imports. Key traded items include mineral fuels, precious metals, and electronics, making the country vulnerable to regional disruptions.

Sector-Specific Export Pressures

The report highlights that export risks are uneven across sectors. Discretionary industries such as gems and jewellery, apparel, automobiles, and electronics are particularly exposed to slowing demand and order delays from affected markets.

Key production hubs such as Surat, Jaipur, Tiruppur, and Ahmedabad may face pressure due to reduced export demand. Labour-intensive sectors, particularly apparel, are at higher risk due to tight margins and shorter order cycles.

Agricultural exporters, especially those dealing in perishable goods such as fruits and meat products, are also vulnerable to shipping delays, which could lead to spoilage and income losses.

Import Dependence and Supply Risks

On the import side, India's reliance on the region for critical inputs such as fuels, fertilisers, and chemicals poses supply-side challenges. Disruptions could raise input costs and affect production across sectors like agriculture, construction, and manufacturing.

Industries dependent on timely imports may face production slowdowns or temporary disruptions if supply chains are affected.

Strategic Importance of Key Shipping Routes

A major concern flagged in the report is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor for oil and gas.

Any prolonged disruption in this corridor could tighten global energy supplies and increase prices, directly impacting India's energy security.

Rising Costs and Inflationary Pressures

The crisis has already led to volatility in global crude oil prices, increasing costs for energy-intensive sectors such as transport, chemicals, aviation, and metals. Higher fuel and electricity costs may compress profit margins or be passed on to consumers, adding to inflationary pressures.

Broader Economic Implications

The report cautions that while short-term disruptions may act as temporary shocks, a prolonged crisis could lead to sustained inflation, tighter financial conditions, and slower economic growth. A slowdown in Gulf economies could also affect remittance inflows to India.

It adds that sectors with high trade exposure, complex supply chains, and limited pricing power are likely to face the most challenges if the crisis persists.

(KNN Bureau)

