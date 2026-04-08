MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Jack Dorsey is making a concrete bet that artificial intelligence can replace what middle managers have done in large organizations for generations. Block's chief executive, writing jointly with lead independent director Roelof Botha, has outlined a structural transformation in which AI takes on work currently handled by layers of human management.

If it holds at scale, the implications would reach well beyond Block. Given that the company has already restructured thousands of jobs around this premise, the experiment is well underway whether the theory ultimately holds or not. With more disruptive technologies like quantum computing being developed by enterprises like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), the employment landscape...

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