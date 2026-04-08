Energynewsbreaks Frontieras North America Highlights Antifragile Energy Strategy As Global Markets Face Historic Disruption

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CEO Matthew T. McKean outlines Mason County as proof point for scalable, domestically sourced energy model built to benefit from volatility

Frontieras North America CEO Matthew T. McKean, in a newly released blog, details how recent global energy disruptions have exposed the structural weakness of crude-dependent systems while reinforcing the need for a more resilient-and antifragile-approach to energy production. As volatility drives sharp increases in diesel, naphtha and fertilizer prices, McKean emphasizes that the company's FASForm platform is designed with a fundamentally different architecture: low, fixed-cost domestic coal feedstock paired with outputs priced against global markets, allowing revenues to rise even as input costs remain stable.

The blog highlights the company's Mason County, West Virginia, facility as the first commercial validation of this model, with plans to process 2.7 million tons of coal annually into a diversified mix of fuels, chemicals and advanced carbon products. McKean positions the project as more than a single development, describing it as a scalable blueprint for strengthening U.S. energy security by leveraging domestic resources and existing infrastructure to create a more stable, self-reliant and economically advantaged energy system.

To view the full blog post, visit

About Frontieras North America Inc.

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm(TM), a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Frontierasare available in the company's newsroom at

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