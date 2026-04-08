Techmediabreaks Globaltech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) Reports 21% Revenue Growth In Fiscal 2025
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About GlobalTech Corporation
GlobalTech Corporation is a publicly traded technology platform company focused on acquiring, integrating, and scaling operating businesses across telecommunications, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and consumer-facing digital platforms.
The Company combines real operating assets with a centralized engineering and commercialization capability to develop and deploy AI-driven products across its portfolio. Through this model, GlobalTech leverages its operating subsidiaries as live environments to validate, refine, and scale technology solutions, accelerating commercialization while reducing traditional development risk.
GlobalTech's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational integration, and building a scalable platform designed to drive long-term revenue growth and shareholder value.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at
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