Techmediabreaks Globaltech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) Reports 21% Revenue Growth In Fiscal 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) reported fiscal 2025 net revenue of $22.1 million, representing a 21% increase from $18.3 million in 2024, driven by expansion across its telecommunications, broadband, technology services and retail segments. The company posted a net loss of $3.1 million as it continued investing in platform development, technology integration and operational infrastructure, while generating positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.89 million, reflecting underlying operating performance.

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About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a publicly traded technology platform company focused on acquiring, integrating, and scaling operating businesses across telecommunications, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and consumer-facing digital platforms.

The Company combines real operating assets with a centralized engineering and commercialization capability to develop and deploy AI-driven products across its portfolio. Through this model, GlobalTech leverages its operating subsidiaries as live environments to validate, refine, and scale technology solutions, accelerating commercialization while reducing traditional development risk.

GlobalTech's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational integration, and building a scalable platform designed to drive long-term revenue growth and shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at

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