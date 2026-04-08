Ainewsbreaks Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI-Driven Pharma Compliance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) has been featured in an editorial published by AINewsWire, part of the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory compliance. The article outlines a shift from traditional audit-based systems to real-time, AI-driven monitoring that continuously validates and optimizes production processes in alignment with evolving Good Manufacturing Practice standards, positioning companies like Oncotelic at the intersection of life sciences and advanced digital technologies.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.