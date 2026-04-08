Rockbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Commences Production At Burke Hollow ISR Project In Texas

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) has received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and commenced production at its Burke Hollow project, marking the first new U.S. in-situ recovery uranium operation in over a decade. The startup, combined with recent expansion approvals at its Christensen Ranch operations in Wyoming, positions UEC as the only U.S. uranium company with two active ISR hub-and-spoke platforms, as it advances a scalable domestic production strategy supported by a large resource base and growing policy support for the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain.

To view the full press release, visit

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing supplier of uranium needed to produce safe, clean, reliable nuclear energy. The Company is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has three hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming with a combined licensed production capacity of 12.1 million pounds U3O8 per year. These production platforms are anchored by licensed Central Processing Plants (“CPPs”) and served by multiple U.S. ISR uranium projects. In August 2024, ISR operations began at the Christensen Ranch project in Wyoming, sending uranium loaded resin to the Irigaray CPP in Wyoming. The Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) a conventional pipeline of high-grade Canadian projects anchored by the worldclass Roughrider project; (2) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; and (3) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on nuclear fuel industry experience including the key facets of uranium exploration, development, mining and production.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.