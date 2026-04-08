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Bahrain Announces Reopening Of Airspace: Civil Aviation Affairs

Bahrain Announces Reopening Of Airspace: Civil Aviation Affairs


2026-04-08 02:01:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bahrain News Agency

Manama: The Civil Aviation Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has announced the reopening of airspace over the Kingdom of Bahrain, following a temporary closure that was implemented as a precautionary measure in light of recent developments in the region.

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Civil Aviation Affairs emphasised its commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of air traffic in accordance with the highest safety and security standards, in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities, to safeguard the safety of aviation and travellers.

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The Peninsula

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