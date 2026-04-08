Bahrain Announces Reopening Of Airspace: Civil Aviation Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Bahrain News Agency

Manama: The Civil Aviation Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has announced the reopening of airspace over the Kingdom of Bahrain, following a temporary closure that was implemented as a precautionary measure in light of recent developments in the region.

LIVE UPDATES: Qatar welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, reschedules economic forum

Read Also

Civil Aviation Affairs emphasised its commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of air traffic in accordance with the highest safety and security standards, in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities, to safeguard the safety of aviation and travellers.