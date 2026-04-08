Bahrain Announces Reopening Of Airspace: Civil Aviation Affairs
Manama: The Civil Aviation Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has announced the reopening of airspace over the Kingdom of Bahrain, following a temporary closure that was implemented as a precautionary measure in light of recent developments in the region.Read Also
-
LIVE UPDATES: Qatar welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, reschedules economic forum
Civil Aviation Affairs emphasised its commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of air traffic in accordance with the highest safety and security standards, in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities, to safeguard the safety of aviation and travellers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment