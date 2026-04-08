MP: Woman Foils Firing Attempt In Bhopal, Police Launch Search
The incident occurred in the Bag Umrao Dulha area, under the jurisdiction of Aishbagh Police Station, in the afternoon.
According to police, a man was standing on the roadside while the woman was seated on his scooter. At the same time, another man on a motorcycle attempted to take a turn, during which his vehicle allegedly brushed against their scooter, triggering an argument.
What began as a minor dispute quickly escalated when the accused, identified as Dilawar Khan, dismounted from his motorcycle and pulled out a pistol.
Seeing the accused pulling a pistol, the woman confronted him and pushed him against a wall, disrupting his attempt to aim and fire. Police said her intervention at that critical moment prevented a direct attack.
The accused briefly moved away but returned moments later and fired a shot into the air, apparently to create panic. He then fled the scene.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which helped police identify the accused, a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases registered across police stations.
Aishbagh Police Station in-charge Sandeep Panwar said teams have been deployed to track down the accused.
“We have identified him through CCTV footage. Raids are being carried out at suspected locations, and efforts are on to arrest him soon,” he said.
Despite the seriousness of the incident, no formal complaint has been filed so far. Police officials said they are trying to trace the victims seen in the footage.
“We are locating the complainant, and legal action will proceed based on available evidence,” they said.
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