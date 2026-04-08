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MP: Woman Foils Firing Attempt In Bhopal, Police Launch Search​

MP: Woman Foils Firing Attempt In Bhopal, Police Launch Search​


2026-04-08 01:45:40
(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) A woman's quick action and courage averted a potentially serious crime in Bhopal on Wednesday, when she confronted an armed history-sheeter during a sudden street altercation and prevented him from opening fire at close range.​

The incident occurred in the Bag Umrao Dulha area, under the jurisdiction of Aishbagh Police Station, in the afternoon.​

According to police, a man was standing on the roadside while the woman was seated on his scooter. At the same time, another man on a motorcycle attempted to take a turn, during which his vehicle allegedly brushed against their scooter, triggering an argument.​

What began as a minor dispute quickly escalated when the accused, identified as Dilawar Khan, dismounted from his motorcycle and pulled out a pistol.​

Seeing the accused pulling a pistol, the woman confronted him and pushed him against a wall, disrupting his attempt to aim and fire. Police said her intervention at that critical moment prevented a direct attack.​

The accused briefly moved away but returned moments later and fired a shot into the air, apparently to create panic. He then fled the scene.​

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which helped police identify the accused, a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases registered across police stations.​

Aishbagh Police Station in-charge Sandeep Panwar said teams have been deployed to track down the accused.​

“We have identified him through CCTV footage. Raids are being carried out at suspected locations, and efforts are on to arrest him soon,” he said.​

Despite the seriousness of the incident, no formal complaint has been filed so far. Police officials said they are trying to trace the victims seen in the footage. ​

“We are locating the complainant, and legal action will proceed based on available evidence,” they said.​

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IANS

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