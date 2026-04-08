Premier Aggregates Appoints Industry Veteran John P. Todd As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Premier Aggregates Holdings, LLC (“Premier” or the“Company”), a leading independent supplier of construction aggregates and landscape rock throughout southern Idaho, today announced the appointment of John P. Todd as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). To facilitate a smooth transition, Premier's current CEO, Lane Buchert, and COO, Evan Buchert will serve as advisors to Todd through the end of the year. Both Bucherts will remain engaged with the Company as members of Premier's board of directors and ownership group.

Todd brings more than three decades of experience in construction aggregates and mineral processing, with a proven track record of driving commercial growth and operational performance. Over the past five years, he served as President of Arcosa Specialty Materials, where he led an operating culture focused on engagement, accountability, and execution. During his tenure, the leadership team of Arcosa more than doubled profitability, delivering an increase in EBITDA of 2.5 times.

Prior to that, Todd served as Vice President of Operations at ACG Materials, which was acquired by Arcosa in 2018. He began his career as a process engineer at Holcim, one of the world's largest aggregates and cement producers, where he held a range of senior operational and leadership roles over 25 years, including Vice President of Manufacturing for the Western U.S. region.

“When I founded Premier in 2011, I could not have imagined the growth the Company would achieve,” said Lane Buchert, Premier founder.“Serving as CEO alongside our team has been a privilege, and I am proud of what we have built together. With Premier well-positioned for its next phase of growth, this is the right time for a planned leadership transition. John brings the experience, leadership, and alignment with our core values needed to lead the Company forward.”

“I am excited to join Premier as the Company begins this next phase,” said Todd.“With extensive mineral resources in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, Premier has built a strong foundation. I look forward to building on that momentum and further strengthening the Company's capabilities and continuing to serve customers across Idaho and the broader region.”

“Following the successful integration of our merger with Ada Sand & Gravel, we are entering an important next stage for the Company,” said COO Evan Buchert.“John brings deep industry experience, strong operational discipline, and a clear commitment to safety. Lane and I will work closely with John over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, and we look forward to continuing to support the Company as board members.”

“We are grateful to Lane and Evan for their leadership and contributions to the Company,” said Bob Dean and Brian Smith of Gemstone Capital, LLC.“We look forward to continuing to work with them as board members and owners, together with our partners at Greybull Stewardship, as we support John and the leadership team in executing the Company's long-term growth strategy.”

###

Premier Aggregates

Founded in 2011, Premier Aggregates is a leading independent supplier of construction aggregates in southern Idaho, including its well-known Black & TanTM landscape rock. The Company operates more than a dozen sand and gravel pits and quarries serving infrastructure, commercial, and residential customers throughout the region. Premier is committed to safe, reliable operations and delivering high-quality materials supporting growth throughout Idaho and the broader region.

Greybull Stewardship

Greybull Stewardship is a private investment firm supporting established, small businesses, in the pre-middle market, on their way to scalable, and sustainable success. With decades of operational experience and financial acumen, their team of multi-disciplinary operators provides a suite of tailored resources and strategic guidance extending beyond just capital. Greybull proudly cultivates partnerships with motivated entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and confidently navigate the complexities of expansion. Founded in 2010, Greybull is headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, with team members located throughout the U.S. to effectively support the firm's investments. To learn more about Greybull, visit