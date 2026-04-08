Rawcology Ignites Next Phase Of Growth With Strategic Joint Venture, Unlocking National Scale And Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rawcology Inc. announces a game-changing strategic joint venture with AM Ingredients (2021) Inc., a move that dramatically accelerates Rawcology's manufacturing capabilities, national distribution, and global growth trajectory.

This milestone marks a defining moment for Rawcology as it transitions from a fast-growing Canadian brand into a scaled, innovation-driven leader in the better-for-you breakfast and snack category.

From Growth to Scale, At Speed

With demand for Rawcology products continuing to surge, this partnership delivers the infrastructure needed to meet, and exceed, market momentum.

By integrating with AM Ingredients' advanced manufacturing and logistics network, Rawcology unlocks:



Significantly expanded production capacity through AMI's St. Davids Niagara-on-the-Lake facility, a 19,000-square-foot production hub

Streamlined coast-to-coast distribution through AMI's 50,000-square foot cross-docking and distribution center Faster speed-to-market for new product innovation



This is not incremental growth, it's exponential.

Powering a Breakout Year for Rawcology

Spring 2026 will mark a major breakout moment for Rawcology, with:



New national retail launches

Expanded presence with key retail partners A high-impact innovation pipeline set to introduce new formats and categories



With enhanced capabilities now in place, Rawcology is positioned to scale faster, innovate more aggressively, and reach more consumers than ever before.

Built in Ontario. Ready for the World.

Rawcology remains proudly 100% Canadian-owned and Ontario-based, grounded in the values and vision that built the brand.

Introducing Chocolate & Crunch Market

To celebrate this next chapter, Rawcology will be featured in the launch of Chocolate & Crunch Market located in Niagara at the St. Davids Chocolates manufacturing facility. With this strategic partnership, the new retail destination will bring together standout Ontario-made brands, St. Davids Chocolates, Remix Snacks and Rawcology.

Grand Opening: April 11, 2026 10AM-4PM

Location: 335 Four Mile Creek Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Looking Ahead

“This partnership unlocks an entirely new level of scale and opportunity for Rawcology and we are thrilled to work with the exceptional teams at AMI and St. Davids to push the business forward,” said Rawcology Founder and CEO, Tara Tomulka.“We're entering our most exciting phase yet, bigger, faster, and more innovative than ever before.”

About Rawcology

Rawcology is a women-led, family run, founded by three sisters, Canadian snack brand creating organic, grain-free products made with real, functional ingredients. Founded in Toronto and rooted in holistic nutrition, Rawcology is now available in over 1,500 stores across North America and is committed to making better-for-you snacking both accessible and delicious.





CONTACT: Media Contact: Megan Loach Tomulka Co Owner, CMO, Head of Sales...