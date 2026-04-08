Softserve Launches New Brand Identity: 'Technology Elevated'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New brand reflects belief that technology can do more than just work, it can elevate anything

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a digital engineering and technology services company specializing in AI, data, and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its new brand,“Technology Elevated,” reflecting SoftServe's track record of decoding today's complexities to reveal technology's full potential.

“Technology Elevated” marks the company's evolution into a partner that can architect solutions with creativity, industry depth, and engineering precision. What sets SoftServe apart is how it scales talent, harnesses cutting-edge technologies, and partners across the tech ecosystem-transforming technology into a sustained force for growth and competitive advantage.

“I've had the opportunity to witness and be part of the natural transformation of the business over nearly two decades I've been at SoftServe, and I see this brand evolution as an unwavering reflection of where we are now and where we're headed,” said Harry Propper, CEO of SoftServe.“Our new look is not just a change of symbol – it's a symbol of change that reflects our ambition to move forward with bold thinking, imaginative solutions, and a relentless focus on making things better for our clients, our partners, and the communities we serve.”

“AI and other advanced technologies are holding the power to transform, yet they introduce a new layer of intricacy for our clients – our new brand stands at that intersection, helping clients move from ambition to production in a way that works within the fabric of their business,” said Arturo Pena, CMO of SoftServe.“The theme of elevation exists across our visual and verbal brand identity system. It's designed to make us more competitive, compelling, and unmistakably SoftServe, which is exactly what we want to exude to the public.”

Founded in 1993, SoftServe's reputation is built upon three decades of helping clients decode complexity and turn technology into real business outcomes. In the past year alone, the company launched dedicated partner business units for major technology players like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. It was named NVIDIA's 2026 NPN Advanced Technology Partner of the Year for Energy/Utilities and debuted the Agentic Engineering Suite to bring AI-powered software development to enterprise scale. The brand now encompasses and communicates the breadth of value, expertise, and capabilities SoftServe offers the market.

The new brand consists of dynamic colors, modern typefaces, powerful imagery, and a striking new logo. Additionally, the brand refresh establishes SoftServe as a digital engineering and technology services company after previously identifying as an IT consulting and digital services provider.

To learn more about this strategic brand transformation, explore SoftServe's rebrand in motion through this video on LinkedIn or see the full launch LIVE on our website.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is digital engineering and technology services company specializing in AI, data, and cloud solutions. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Kayla Cash Global Public Relations Manager SoftServe, Inc....